Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is focusing on "on-field matters" despite uncertainty surrounding the club's future following the resignation of Raj Singh.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singh announced his sudden resignation from his role as chairman in a bullish statement published on the club's official website on Tuesday evening, alleging that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" had made his position "untenable". While he vowed to continue funding club operations until the end of the season, there is growing concern about the prospect of a financially uncertain future.

From a purely footballing perspective, Pools are more or less back where they started from when Singh first stepped in to take over the club seven years ago, committing £1.2 million to stave off the threat of potential administration and even liquidation. Pools finished 15th in the 2017/18 season and are 15th this term with nine games to go. While there is little doubt that Pools are on firmer financial footing than they were when Singh took over, there are fears about what the future might hold if the club cannot attract new investment. Although Singh has slammed most previous prospective buyers as "timewasters", there is optimism that the club's passionate fanbase and considerable potential will help secure its future. In the meantime, Limbrick, the staff and the players are in a sort of limbo while they wait to see how the next dramatic chapter in the long and colourful history of Hartlepool United plays out. However, the Pools boss insists he is concentrating on "on-field matters" despite speculation surrounding the fate of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm so sorry to go back to the same thing again, but it's how we feel about it," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

The Pools head coach insists he is focusing on "on-field matters" following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh on Tuesday evening. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We're focusing on this season, there's a lot to go in this season, there are points to play for and there are games to play. We, I, the staff and the players must keep focused on what we're doing at the moment. Whether there are players in contract or out of contract, whether we're here next season or whether we're not, we must stay focused on what we're doing. That doesn't come into the thought process at the moment and I haven't had any discussions around that. On-field matters is what we're focusing on."