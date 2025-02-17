Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick hailed the performance of Jack Hunter after the 27-year-old impressed on the right side of a defensive three during Saturday's goalless draw with Maidenhead.

While there wasn't much to be pleased about after Pools' dwindling play-off hopes were dealt another, potentially decisive, blow following a frustrating draw with a Magpies side who had lost all of their last six games on the road prior to arriving in the North East, Limbrick's team did at least keep a first clean sheet in 10 games. Both by necessity and design, Limbrick has chopped and changed at the back since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence in the hotseat earlier this month. Having switched to a 3-5-2 formation, Limbrick has already deployed Hunter, skipper Luke Waterfall, Tom Parkes, Dan Dodds and David Ferguson in various central-defensive roles while Billy Sass-Davies, one of only three out-and-out centre-halves, has yet to feature.

One of the players to have benefited most from Limbrick's change in shape is Hunter. The former Newcastle, Gateshead and Halifax man has endured an indifferent first season at the Prestige Group Stadium, making 22 appearances but struggling to nail down a place in the side. Although a midfielder by trade, a number of Hunter's best performances this season have come at the back. He filled in at centre-half during August's goalless draw with Southend after skipper Luke Waterfall had been sent off, while he impressed on the right of a central-defensive triumvirate during the statement win over Sutton, Limbrick's first game in charge, on February 8. Having been unfortunate not to start again when Pools hosted Tamworth in midweek, Hunter changed the game following his half time introduction while he produced a generally assured performance on Saturday. Although not perfect - Hunter was caught out late on when he got the wrong side of Maidenhead frontman Shawn McCoulsky - his performance was one of a few positives from another frustrating afternoon.

While he might prefer to play in midfield and was a regular in Halifax's engine room as the Shaymen won the FA Trophy and reached the National League play-offs, Hunter is no stranger to lining up in defence and was part of Gateshead's back three when the Heed won the National League title in 2022. Not always totally convincing defensively, he is physically up to the task and his composure in possession allows him to bring the ball out from the back and drive Pools up the pitch. Having looked pretty assured in the role, Limbrick was quick to praise Hunter and David Ferguson, who lined up on the left side of the back three, following Saturday's stalemate.

The 27-year-old has endured a mixed first season at the Prestige Group Stadium but impressed on the right of a defensive three during Saturday's goalless draw with Maidenhead. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I was impressed with him," he said.

"I thought he and Ferguson did very well in their roles outside of Luke Waterfall. Waterfall did equally well, but I thought those two really stood out. I thought they dealt with Maidenhead's threat well, they stepped in and were advanced after we got to grips with the game and started to get some control. I thought they were both good."