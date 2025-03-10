Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed Mani Dieseruvwe's defending at set-pieces as "outstanding".

The experienced frontman might be enduring a slightly lean spell in front of goal having scored just twice in his last 14 games but Dieseruvwe continues to impress with his all-round play.

The 30-year-old was handed his first start in four matches ahead of Saturday's 1-1 draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh. With Gary Madine ruled out through illness, Dieseruvwe partnered Joe Grey up front as Limbrick reverted back to the 3-5-2 formation that has yielded the only win of his tenure as Pools boss so far. The pair struck up a prolific partnership last season, scoring 38 goals between them, and there were one or two promising signs in Hampshire as the frontmen caused problems against Eastleigh's powerful back three.

Yet it was at the other end where Dieseruvwe caught the eye thanks to his superb defending of set-pieces. While goals have proven harder to come by this season, his prowess in the air continues to prove a real asset for Pools. Left as the free man at free-kicks and corners, Dieseruvwe wins an astounding number of headers to help his side defend set-plays. And while Pools fans will understandably want him to rediscover his best form in front of goal, Limbrick was full of praise for his impressive defensive contributions.

"He's amazing at it," he said.

"We use him zonally from corners and wide free-kicks, he stands on the edge of the six-yard box and it seems like the ball is just attracted to his head. He's very, very good at it and it's a huge plus in the team for us. He's always willing to do that and to come back and help us out.

"I thought all the other parts of his game other than the goalscoring were excellent today (Saturday). The hold-up play, how he competed physically against Eastleigh's big defenders and how hard he worked. I thought he and Joe Grey had a good partnership today. Credit to Mani, he hadn't played for a couple of games and then he'd come on and it had been difficult for him and the team. I thought he was outstanding, so fair play to him."