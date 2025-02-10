Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick hailed the "outstanding" Luke Waterfall after the skipper impressed during Saturday's statement 2-1 win over in-form Sutton.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools switched to three at the back for the first time since they were hammered 3-0 at home to Rochdale in September as they made a winning start to life under Limbrick. Most fans had expected to see some subtle changes in both style and approach as Limbrick led Pools for the first time since veteran Lennie Lawrence announced his decision to step down in his favour. However, few supporters anticipated a change in shape as Pools lined up with a back three of Waterfall, central-midfielder Jack Hunter and left-back David Ferguson.

A difficult task in South London against a Us side who came into the game unbeaten in eight and brimming with confidence became even more difficult when Tom Parkes was ruled out after picking up a slight knee injury in the week. The 33-year-old has featured in 28 of his side's 30 National League games this season - the only other match he missed was, ironically, the reverse fixture against Sutton when Pools came from two goals down to win 4-3 - and has been one of the most consistent performers. With Parkes ruled out and Waterfall sandwiched between two players who were lining up out of position, the skipper needed to produce a captain's performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been something of an indifferent campaign for the veteran, who was sent off twice in his first four appearances and struggled for form in the first half of the season. However, Waterfall has shown signs he's getting back to his best over the last couple of months and produced perhaps his most impressive performance of the season as Pools ended a run of four games without a win. While the skipper was powerless to prevent the in-form Will Davies from scoring his 10th goal in 11 games, Pools were otherwise rock solid at the back as they limited the hosts to just a handful of chances; experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith only had one genuine save of note to make when he raced out to block Lewis Simper's effort in the 11th minute.

Waterfall produced a captain's performance in the heart of a makeshift back three as Pools beat in-form Sutton on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Waterfall dominated in the air, produced a number of important defensive interventions and organised the makeshift back line well as Pools caught both Simper and the marauding Dillon Da Silva offside on a number of occasions. While both Hunter and Ferguson deserve credit for their assured showings, it was the captain who held the defence together as Pools kept themselves within touching distance of the play-off places.

"I thought he was outstanding in there," Limbrick said.

"He managed the other two centre-backs with him really well, he was on the front foot with his defending. He's always very honest, he was clean with his defending today which was good.

"I thought he really kept the team going. We went 1-0 down straight after half time and we didn't deserve to be behind, but he got the guys going and got us back on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really pleased for him, but also for the other two centre-backs. I thought Ferguson and Hunter were excellent considering the amount of time they've had in that shape and what they've had to do in terms of dealing with Tom Parkes not playing. I think all three of them were good as well as the wing-backs too."