"We want to become strong at home and there's no better place to start than this game on Saturday."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping his side can take advantage of York's indifferent away record to cause an upset against the title-chasers this weekend.

Although Pools will be under no illusions as to the size of the task facing them against one of the division's best sides, Limbrick is confident his team can put home advantage to good use.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last term, York set about on a complete overhaul of their squad in the summer. Former Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood, who was appointed York boss in February last year, returned to West Sussex to raid his old club of some of their prize assets. Ollie Pearce, who is the division's top scorer this season with 21 goals in 33 games, as well as Joe Felix, one of the league's outstanding performers this term, linked up with their old boss in North Yorkshire while highly rated goalkeeper Harrison Male, who spent two impressive campaigns on the south coast, reunited with Hinshelwood after excelling at Dorking Wanderers. The Minstermen also lured Tyrese Sinclair, one of Rochdale's star performers last season, to the York Community Stadium while Hinshelwood's side splashed out a rumoured £350,000 - some estimates suggest the fee was as high as £420,000 - to sign forward Josh Stones, who scored twice against Pools for Oldham last season, in January.

The financial chasm between the two sides makes it very difficult to compete with their rivals over a 46-game season, and Pools were outclassed in a thumping 5-3 defeat in the reverse fixture in November. However, with York hot on the heels of league leaders Barnet and well aware that they cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they're to close the six point gap to the Bees, the Minstermen have been showing one or two signs of nerves of late. York have dropped points in four of their last nine league games and needed goals in the 94th and 96th minutes to edge past relegation-threatened Maidenhead in midweek. While a miserable run of one win in their last nine matches has left Pools with nothing left to play for other than pride, Limbrick might be hoping his side can perform with more freedom now their slim play-off hopes are all but extinguished.

Although York have won an impressive 13 of their 17 home games this season, their record on the road is far more mixed. The Minstermen have won seven, drawn five and lost four on their travels this term, while Pools know the Prestige Group Stadium can be a very difficult place for visiting sides to come if the home team can give their fans something to shout about. If Pools can start well, then Saturday's game could become very tough for the title chasers.

"Their away record isn't as strong as their home record, there's no doubt about that," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"They're very, very strong at home. You have to take each game in isolation. When we beat Oldham, I don't think anybody expected us to beat them, they were up there and in and around it. We got a really good draw against Barnet. They were top of the table and the top scorers in the league, they'd been scoring loads of goals in the lead up to our game and we kept them out.

"We want to become strong at home and there's no better place to start than this game on Saturday."