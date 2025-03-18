"We're hoping we can get another week's worth of work into him and give him more minutes."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping the return of popular midfielder Anthony Mancini can help spark his struggling side back into life.

Saturday's 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors was the eighth game in a row in which Pools have failed to win, a miserable run that's seen them slip to 14th in the National League table. A lot of fingers have been pointed at Limbrick, who has only won one of his first nine games in charge, although looking back it would seem as though Pools were already running out of steam before he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence at the end of last month.

Fans had hoped that their impressive win over in-form Oldham on New Year's Day, during which Mancini played a starring role and struck the winner, would be the springboard from which Pools launched their assault on the play-off places. However, Pools drew three and lost one of their next four matches before Lawrence suddenly stepped aside, leaving Limbrick to take over the reins at a difficult time. On reflection, injuries to Mancini and Joe Grey, who were both ruled out after the Oldham game, look to have played a pivotal role in their recent slump.

While Grey made a welcome return late last month, Mancini wasn't back in the fold until the weekend, when he made an impressive cameo as a late substitute and almost won the game for his side in added time. Although fitness has plagued the temperamental Frenchman throughout most of his Pools career, his talent is undeniable and his introduction on Saturday gave the crowd a noticeable lift. With Pools struggling for a creative spark, Limbrick is hoping Mancini might be the man to turn his side's form around and help stave off the looming threat of possible relegation.

The mercurial midfielder impressed on his return from injury at the weekend having missed the last two-and-a-half months with a groin problem. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I thought he came on and really impacted the game," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He came on and gave us something a little bit different, he received the ball between the lines, he combined well and he drifted across the front line. I thought he did well.

"We're hoping we can get another week's worth of work into him and give him more minutes."