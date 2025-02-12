Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he is a fan of Billy Sass-Davies despite leaving the defender out of his first two starting XIs since taking charge.

Sass-Davies signed for Pools in the summer following a successful trial period, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll having worked with the outspoken former boss at both Yeovil and Woking.

Expected to begin the campaign as a back-up, the 24-year-old found himself with a number of opportunities to impress after Luke Waterfall was sent off twice in his first four appearances.

Sass-Davies, a former Wales under-21 international, produced a number of assured performances against the likes of Tamworth, Altrincham and Aldershot.

Despite a promising start to his Pools career, Sass-Davies has only featured once since November and has been an unused substitute in Limbrick's first two games at the helm. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, he struggled against York in November, the first game following Limbrick's appointment, making a glaring error leading to Ollie Pearce's opener. Sass-Davies was subsequently ruled out following a clash of heads with York's Malachi Fagan-Walcott and has been unable to regain his place in the side after his return, making just one appearance since November.

With Limbrick switching to three at the back since taking over from veteran manager Lennie Lawrence earlier this month, Sass-Davies might have hoped to force his way back into the side. While Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall have been the club's undisputed first choice pairing for much of the last 18 months, the change in shape opened up another spot in the heart of the defence. However, Limbrick has opted instead to put his faith in David Ferguson, Jack Hunter and Dan Dodds, none of whom are natural centre-halves. Even so, the Australian insists he remains a big fan of the towering former Crewe, Altrincham and Boreham Wood defender.

"I've really enjoyed working with Bill," he said.

"We know a few of the people that he's played with at Boreham Wood and then when he was in the Welsh set-up, so I did my research on him and got to know a bit about him.

"It's been hard on him, he obviously wants more game time, which is fair enough.

"He's a really good young professional and he does things properly every day, he trains right, he wants to get better and he keeps himself in good shape. I've only got good things to say about him."