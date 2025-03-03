Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is relishing the pressure that comes with the Pools job.

Despite having been in charge for just six games, questions are already being asked of the Australian following a run of five games without a win, including three successive defeats. While Pools produced a statement performance to beat in-form Sutton in Limbrick's first game in charge, disappointing draws with Tamworth and relegation-threatened Maidenhead as well as defeats to Altrincham, strugglers Aldershot and rivals York have seen their slim play-off hopes extinguished.

Limbrick has managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints, where he became the first Australian coach to win a major European top flight title, pipping Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, as well as Gibraltar's Manchester 62, but will have his work cut out if he's to succeed in the notoriously difficult Pools job. Pools have appointed 16 different permanent managers in the last decade, as well as eight caretakers. Of those, just two have remained in the role for longer than 12 months, while only Dave Challinor, who led the club to promotion in 2021, left with his reputation genuinely enhanced.

To buck that concerning trend, Limbrick will have to get more out of a squad assembled largely by outspoken former boss Darren Sarll, who signed players to suit his more robust, combative and direct approach, between now and the end of the season to convince both the board and the fanbase that he is the right man to lead the club in the long term. The charismatic, energetic and ambitious 41-year-old will need to work in difficult circumstances, with fans growing increasingly disillusioned with the ownership of enigmatic chairman Raj Singh, and with less impressive financial resources than many of their rivals. Saturday's opponents York paid a rumoured £350,000 to sign Josh Stones from Wigan in January, despite having lured Ollie Pearce, the National League's leading scorer and match-winner at the weekend, from Worthing in the summer. Pools paid a nominal fee to sign winger Sam Folarin from Harrogate, but fans can only dream of their side splashing that sort of cash. Yet the expectation among supporters is that Pools compete towards the top end of the National League table; last season's 12th placed finish was deemed a failure, and this term's almost inevitable mid-table position will be written off as another disappointment.

Pressure is already beginning to mount on the new Pools head coach following a disappointing run of five games without a win. Picture by Frank Reid.

Even so, despite the pressure and difficult circumstances, Limbrick insists he is up for the challenge.

"It's a big club, it's a club that you want to work for, it's a club that should be in the Football League," he said.

"We all relish the challenge, the pressure is a positive thing."