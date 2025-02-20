Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is relishing the pressure that comes with the Pools job.

The charismatic, energetic and ambitious Australian, who became the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade when he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of the month, faces a whole host of challenges at the Prestige Group Stadium.

His new side's hopes of finishing in the play-off places have been all but extinguished after Pools picked up just two points from a run of three home games in seven days, attendances are dwindling, long-suffering supporters are growing increasingly frustrated while many fans are unhappy with the direction the club is taking under enigmatic chairman Raj Singh.

A lot of that is out of Limbrick's control, but even so the 41-year-old will have to spin a lot of plates if he's to succeed at Pools and the statistics don't make for promising reading. Of the last 16 permanent appointments, only Dave Challinor, who led the club to promotion in 2021, and Ronnie Moore, architect of the so-called great escape in the 2014/15 campaign, have lasted more than 12 months in the role. All of the last three managers - Kevin Phillips, Darren Sarll and Lennie Lawrence - have managed 16 league games or fewer, albeit Lawrence stepped down of his own accord. Only Phillips and Challinor left with a more than 40 per cent win record, while Challinor is the only man to have departed with a genuinely enhanced reputation. Limbrick will, of course, hope he can be the man to buck that depressing trend, but he will already be under no illusions as to the size of the task facing him.

Despite having only been in charge for four games, the pressure is already starting to build on Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools have problems, both on and off the pitch. Indeed, the deteriorating pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium is an issue in and of itself. Limbrick has endured an indifferent start, collecting an underwhelming five points from his first four games at the helm, but there have been some positive signs. The new man, who worked as Lawrence's number two for three months before the pair switched roles, has attracted plaudits for his attack-minded team selections and purposeful substitutions. However, there are fans who are already questioning his switch to a 3-5-2 formation, while his decision to deploy the likes of Jack Hunter, David Ferguson, Luke Charman, Dan Dodds, Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin in unfamiliar positions has divided opinion.

While still young enough to be considered up-and-coming, Limbrick already has an interesting background in coaching and management. The Pools head coach has worked in the academies of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough, while he had a spell with the England under-17s. He worked under Michael Jolley and Ian Holloway at Grimsby, while as a manager in his own right he's taken charge of Welsh side The New Saints, when he pipped Ange Postecoglou to become the first Australian to win a European top-flight title, Woking and Gibraltar's Manchester 62. And Limbrick is hoping a whole host of different experiences will stand him in good stead as he looks to succeed in the notoriously difficult Pools job.

"All the different experiences I've had have and will help me in this role," he said.

"I knew the expectations coming into this club, it was clear to see. That's what I wanted, I wanted that pressure. This team, this club, is a Football League club. It's been a Football League club, the fans want that and the club wants that. That's a great challenge, I look at that as a positive.

"All roles are hard and tough. Football is a results business, I understand that, and we need to win games, that's what we're here for. I accept the challenge and I'm enjoying it so far."