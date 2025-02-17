Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists his side are still focused on the race for the National League play-offs.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many fans, Saturday's goalless draw, their seventh stalemate of a frustrating campaign, with relegation-threatened Maidenhead spelled the end of their side's hopes of sneaking into the top seven. In just seven days, the positivity and optimism that followed the statement win over in-form Sutton, Limbrick's first game in charge, seems to have evaporated. Pools failed to beat Tamworth on Tuesday night, missing a host of presentable opportunities, before producing an underwhelming performance during Saturday's draw with Maidenhead. The frustration and anguish on the terraces at the weekend was palpable, with supporters going so far as to jeer Adam Campbell's name when he was substituted late on; although many fans might have found the reaction unsavoury, Campbell's three goals in 29 games represents a disappointing return for a player who won promotion to League One less than 12 months ago. Limbrick was quick to point out that Pools could have won the game and teenager Louis Stephenson, making his first appearance for his hometown club since September, produced one of the misses of the season in the 98th minute when he fluffed his lines from close range. Still, Pools should not have had to rely on a teenage defender deep into added time against the third weakest defence in the division and the home side were well below their best for large parts of the afternoon.

A lot seems to have gone wrong this season for Pools. The appointment of the outspoken Darren Sarll seemed doomed from the start, while Pools lost momentum despite a promising beginning under veteran Lennie Lawrence. Draws have been their Achilles' heel, with Pools drawing 10 of their last 19 National League games. In total, Pools have drawn 14 league games this term, the most of any side in the division. The disconnect between many fans and the club seems stronger than ever, while attendances are hovering around 3,500, a far cry from what they have been in better times, following the controversial decision to increase season ticket prices in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likeable, charismatic and ambitious Limbrick has a big job on his hands. The Australian pitted his wits against veteran Magpies boss Alan Devonshire, who won the FA Cup with West Ham as a player three years before Limbrick was born, at the weekend; since Devonshire was appointed as Maidenhead's manager for the second time in 2015, Pools have had 16 different permanent bosses as well as eight caretakers. Of those 16, only Dave Challinor, who led the club to promotion in 2021, can be considered an unqualified success. Limbrick is taking on a difficult job and cannot expect too much patience from above if he does not get things right soon.

The Pools head coach insists his side haven't given up hope of a play-off place despite Saturday's disappointing stalemate with relegation-threatened Maidenhead. Picture by Frank Reid.

While the 41-year-old's first task was to re-energise Pools and push them towards the play-offs, a coveted spot in the top seven always felt like it was set to be an uphill task. The win over Sutton gave supporters hope, but their failure to beat both Tamworth and Maidenhead means their dreams of finishing in the play-off places look to be all but over. Although Pools are only five points outside the top seven, almost all of their rivals have at least one game in hand while Rochdale have five and Altrincham, who visit the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday night, have two. To have any hope, a Pools side who have only won one of their last seven games will likely need to win at least nine of their final 14.

Barring a complete collapse, it seems as though Limbrick will be the man to lead the club beyond this season. Above all else, Pools need stability; the club have had four permanent managers in the last 12 months, while Lawrence and Limbrick have been lumbered with a squad assembled by Sarll, who had altogether different ideas about football to his two successors. The permanent signings of Jamie Miley, 21, Sam Folarin, 24, and Jack Robinson, 23, suggest Pools already have at least one eye on the future, and most fans will be hoping to see the club put their faith in Limbrick.

Yet while finishing in the play-offs this season is now starting to look like a forlorn hope, Limbrick insists his focus remains on the final 14 games of this term, albeit there is already one eye on the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there we are thinking about the future, that's important," he said.

"I think if you look at the players the club are signing, it's clear there are some forward-thinking decisions being made there. Some of the younger players have come in to give us a lift now, but also for next season as well.

"We really are focusing on what we're trying to do now, I've said that many times before. That's still the case, the games are coming so thick and fast that we don't have too much time to look ahead. In terms of the immediate football staff, we aren't doing that at the moment.

"We want to win games, we want to win games at home and we want to win the game on Tuesday night against Altrincham. If we do that, then we can see where that takes us. We would have had to put together something like 1.9 points per game even before the Maidenhead game to get into the play-offs, that's title-winning form. We knew it was going to be a tough ask, but we aren't giving up on that. We're going to keep going, and that starts with the game on Tuesday night."