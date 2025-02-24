Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists his side are working hard despite an underwhelming run of recent results.

It's hard to ignore the general sense of malaise and frustration that feels like it's threatening to overwhelm Pools, who are staring down the barrel of another season of stagnation following a miserable run of just one win in their last nine matches. Despite having one of the National League's largest and most dedicated fanbases, a rich history of competing in the Football League and considerable potential, Pools are stranded in the footballing doldrums.

In many ways, this season bears a striking resemblance to the 2023/24 campaign. After some initial positivity, things have started to go wrong pretty quickly, with summer signings failing to live up to expectations, three different managers trying to arrest the decline and a growing sense of disillusionment among supporters. Before winter has even reached its conclusion, Pools have next to nothing still to play for and fans are wondering whether next season will be any better.

Long-suffering Pools supporters are no strangers to dashed dreams and bitter disappointments. In the last 17 seasons, Pools have finished in the top half just three times, and two of those were unremarkable 12th placed efforts. A lot of the progress made under Dave Challinor, when Pools won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, has started to unravel. For some young fans, that season is their only memory of their side achieving success. Now, Pools are back to where they started.

As it stands, Pools are 12th in the National League with 12 games to go. Pools were a member of the Football League for 89 consecutive seasons and have finished lower than their current position just twice, in 2018 and 2019. In the fifth division, Pools are something of a sleeping giant but are showing little sign of rousing themselves from their slumber. Most fans would agree that their side has underachieved considerably in recent years.

Last summer, there was the usual cautious hope and considered optimism. Darren Sarll, who replaced Kevin Phillips at the end of April, had led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs with limited resources while there was a real sense that Pools had made some shrewd signings. Adam Campbell arrived after winning promotion to League One with Crawley Town, scoring seven goals in 42 games and starting in the play-off final at Wembley. Jack Hunter, who helped Halifax reach the National League play-offs last term, Nathan Sheron, a regular in the Oldham side, and Greg Sloggett, who made 16 Europa League appearances while at Dundalk, all joined to beef up the midfield. Adam Smith and Luke Charman emphasised their links to the North East after signing, while Billy Sass-Davies had played under Sarll twice before. Even now, there is a sense that the Pools squad should be doing far better than they are.

Pools are being outperformed by the likes of Barnet and Forest Green Rovers, who on average attract 1,500 fewer home fans per game, Gateshead, who have lost two managers to Football League clubs in the last couple of seasons, Altrincham, who were in the Northern Premier League in 2017, Eastleigh, who have never been in the Football League, as well as the likes of Rochdale and Southend, who have faced considerable financial issues in the last 12 months.

Few fans would question that Pools are working hard, but many are beginning to argue that simply isn't enough. Yet Limbrick is hoping that his side's effort and attitude will reap rewards soon as he looks to be the man to lead Pools back to the Football League.

"We're working hard, we've giving everything all the time," he said.

"I can't look at any of the players and say anything different, whether it be in training, in how they're taking onboard the messages we're giving them or in how they're trying to win games. We've been attacking and aggressive, we're trying. Today (against Aldershot) at 2-2 we were still bringing attacking players onto the pitch, we were trying to win the game. We did the same against Altrincham, Sutton and so on. We're being very attack-minded and trying to win games, we knew we needed the wins to try and get us back up the table where we want to be. We haven't got the wins so far, we know that. We need to work on that and make sure they come."