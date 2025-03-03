Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists Pools are “giving everything” to end a disappointing run of recent results.

Pools suffered a third successive defeat on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by title-chasing York in front of almost 5,000 fans at the Prestige Group Stadium. While there was no disgrace in losing to one of the best sides in the division with one of the largest budgets and most impressive squads, a run of just one win in 10 matches has left Pools fans increasingly concerned about the direction their club is heading in.

Indeed, the contrast between Pools and York is striking. Both sides are proud former Football League teams who have fallen on hard times in recent years but while York, who have spent 16 of the last 20 seasons in either the Conference, National League or National League North, look to be heading in the right direction, there are fears Pools are set for a similar period in the footballing doldrums.

As always, the club's chances were talked up in the summer. With fans asked to pay more for their season ticket prices despite a frustrating first campaign back in the National League, Pools did their best to convince long-suffering supporters that the following season would be better. Notwithstanding significant concerns over the decision to replace popular manager Kevin Phillips with the straight-talking Darren Sarll, Pools adopted a refreshingly focused approach to recruitment, enjoyed a decent enough pre-season and picked up seven points from their opening three National League matches. It didn't take long before things started to go wrong, however, and Sarll was sacked after just 15 games at the helm following a series of controversial comments in interviews - he referred to fans as "clever Dicks" after a defeat at Forest Green Rovers in September, the fourth game in a row Pools had lost without scoring - as well as a failure to get the best out of the players at his disposal. Veteran manager Lennie Lawrence steadied the ship and even steered Pools back into play-off contention, but a disappointing run under new head coach Anthony Limbrick, the club's 16th permanent appointment in the last decade, extinguished their slim hopes of a top seven finish.

A season that seemed to promise so much has yielded so little. Pools failed to score in almost seven hours of football at the Prestige Group Stadium at the beginning of the campaign, while Saturday's defeat to York was the ninth game in which they have drawn a blank at home this season. Pools failed to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup for only the second time in their history, received four red cards in the opening 10 games of the campaign and have raced through three different managers for the second season in a row. For all the promised improvement, bullish talk of promotion and bold statements about the strength of the squad, Pools find themselves in 12th place in the National League, the exact same position they finished last season. Limbrick's side will need to pick up 16 points to equal last term's total of 60, with Pools still to play promotion-contenders Halifax, Oldham, Gateshead, Rochdale and Forest Green Rovers between now and the end of the campaign.

Pools fans, among the most passionate in the country, have always stuck by their side through thick and thin. However, the discontent with the current trajectory of the club has led some to stay away from home matches as a matter of principle. While the more than 4,000 fans who watched their side produce an improved albeit unremarkable performance against York at the weekend showed respect for their side's effort and endeavour, the atmosphere was more embittered during recent home games against Maidenhead, Tamworth and Altrincham, when Pools picked up just two points from a possible nine. Despite growing frustration and disillusionment, most supporters are keen to see the club give Limbrick, who is already under a bit of pressure following five games without a win, time to implement his own ideas over the summer. And the Australian has thanked fans for their continued support and insists his side are doing all they can to turn their form around.

"The players are giving everything at the moment, they're working hard," he said.

"We knew that the run of three home games that led into last week's defeat at Aldershot were going to be important and we were disappointed we didn't get the results we wanted. I think we played well at times, we just didn't take our chances. We should have won two if not three of those games. It's frustrating - it's frustrating for us as well, it's frustrating for the players. They've deserved and we've deserved to get more wins than we have.

"The atmosphere was excellent today (against York) and we really appreciate the support. I thought even in the three home games where we didn't get what we wanted, the atmosphere was good too. I think the fans appreciate what we're trying to do, how we're trying to win games and how attacking we're prepared to be. We've gone toe-to-toe with one of the better teams in the league, that's the standard we need to be aiming for and I think we showed we can do that today."