Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists this weekend's game against Solihull Moors is "the most important thing" despite uncertainty surrounding the club's future following the dramatic resignation of chairman Raj Singh.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singh announced his resignation in a bullish statement published on the club's official website on Tuesday evening, alleging that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" had made his position "untenable". Although Singh has vowed to continue funding Pools until the end of the season, there are concerns over what might befall the club if a suitable investor cannot be found. In effect, Pools have less than two months to find a buyer or they'll face a potentially perilous future.

Inevitably, there is both a cautious sense of optimism as well as a considerable dose of trepidation about what the future could have in store for Pools following another dramatic week. While fans will be watching on and nervously hoping that Pools can secure the required investment, the club's management, players and staff might well be wondering how the news might affect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Limbrick insists his side are doing all they can to focus on this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors. A miserable run of just one win in their last 12 matches has seen Pools slide out of play-off contention and start looking nervously over their shoulder towards the bottom four. Pools are 10 points clear of the drop and relegation seems like no more than a vague possibility, but Limbrick's side will need to secure at least a handful of positive results between now and the end of the campaign to guarantee their National League status; Pools currently have 45 points and the unfortunate Boreham Wood were relegated last term with 52. Given that Pools take on Oldham, Gateshead, Rochdale and Forest Green Rovers - all promotion contenders - in their final four games of the season, they'll be keen to make sure they don't head into the last few weeks of the campaign needing any points to make sure of survival.

The Pools head coach has described Saturday's visit of Solihull Moors as "the most important thing" for his side despite uncertainty surrounding the club's future. Picture by Frank Reid.

This weekend's visit of Solihull Moors, who have lost six of their nine matches since Matthew Taylor replaced popular former boss Andy Whing in January, represents a chance for Pools to get a much-needed three points on the board. A win would come as a welcome boost to everybody, not least Limbrick, who has just one victory in his first eight matches at the helm. And while all the talk this week might well have been about the club's potentially uncertain future, Limbrick insists Saturday's game is "the most important thing" for his side.

"All we've been doing is focusing on the weekend," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"That's the most important thing for us, it's what we can control. We owe that to the fans, to go and get that result that they need, we haven't won at home for a while. It's been easy for us to keep focused and keep on task and that's what we've been discussing with players, staff and everyone else."