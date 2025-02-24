Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick feels his side are letting themselves down in key moments following back-to-back defeats.

It's been a difficult start to Limbrick's tenure since the Australian replaced veteran manager Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of the month. After beating in-form Sutton 2-1 in Limbrick's first game in charge, Pools have drawn two and lost two of their next four matches. While Limbrick's bold decision to switch to a 3-5-2 formation in South London was initially hailed as daring and inventive, cracks have started to appear in recent weeks. After increasing concerns about the number of players playing out of position, Limbrick reverted back to the more familiar 4-2-3-1 shape favoured by Lawrence ahead of his side's trip to relegation-threatened Aldershot on Saturday. Yet similar failings reared their head again in Hampshire. Pools look lacklustre, low on confidence and now have little to nothing left to play for in the final 12 games of the campaign. Limbrick's side likely need no more than two wins to secure their National League status, while Pools would need at least 26 points - and probably more - from the final 36 available to stand any chance of sneaking into the play-offs. In short, another season of mid-table mediocrity is about the best Pools can hope for.

Limbrick has shown himself unafraid to make big decisions, while his attack-minded substitutions have drawn both praise and criticism. Against Sutton, Limbrick's proactive approach changed the game, but in Hampshire on Saturday his changes were widely criticised. To an extent, Pools have had little choice but to go for the jugular in recent weeks, with Limbrick keen to keep fading play-off hopes alive. However, it also feels like an attacking approach is part of the Australian's footballing philosophy. At the moment, Pools are still searching for the right balance.

Saturday's game was one both Pools and Aldershot needed to win, but it was hard to shake the feeling that the Shots simply wanted it more. A run of just one win in 11 league games had seen them slide into the relegation zone, while a serious health scare for popular manager Tommy Widdrington, who suffered two strokes in November, had added another layer of emotion and intensity to a turbulent campaign for the Hampshire side. Pools had chances to win the game and should have doubled their initial lead five minutes into the second half when Marcus Dewhurst denied Reyes Cleary, but the Shots had most of the momentum in the second half and Josh Barrett's 94th minute winner, late as it was, felt almost inevitable. Aldershot, for 90 minutes at least, felt like a team united, while Pools are a club rife with division.

Not for the first time, Anthony Limbrick has suggested that his side's failure to make the most of their chances is costing them after Pools squandered more presentable opportunities against Aldershot. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Both teams were doing everything to win the game," Limbrick said.

"I thought that would be the case, I didn't think Aldershot would settle for a draw.

"At 2-2, I thought there was a chance to either hit them on the break or, with all the attacking players we had on the pitch, go and score the third goal. We had one or two half-chances from set-plays.

"I think the game should have been out of sight at 2-0, we should have scored the second goal. We had a really, really good chance to do that. We're not scoring in the key moments, and we're not defending well enough in the key moments either."