Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has been discussing his "excellent" relationship with Lennie Lawrence.

Limbrick replaced the veteran as Pools boss at the beginning of last month and has endured a difficult spell since taking on the top job, winning just one of his opening nine games.

Things got even harder last week when chairman Raj Singh announced his sudden resignation as the club's chairman. While Singh vowed to fund club operations until the end of the season, Pools are facing a race against time to attract new investors and secure their future.

Although Limbrick has insisted it's "business as usual" and that he's not worrying about what goes on off the field, one man who could have a role to play both on the pitch and in the boardroom is Lennie Lawrence. The vastly experienced former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager has taken charge of Pools twice and did an admirable job of steadying the ship earlier this season following the departure of the outspoken Darren Sarll. Lawrence had been expected to remain at the helm until the end of the season but announced his decision to step aside after 16 games in the hotseat. Not for the first time, Pools adopted an unconventional approach to releasing the surprising news, with Lawrence nonchalantly mentioning it at the end of a 10-minute long video updating fans on the club's recent progress.

Although it's not totally clear exactly what role veteran Lennie Lawrence has been fulfilling since his decision to step down as manager, he remains a popular figure at Pools and has near-unparalleled experience from a distinguished career spanning almost 50 years. Picture by Frank Reid.

Since then, Lawrence has been seen both in the dugout and watching games from a higher vantage point, sometimes coming down to join Limbrick at half time. The 77-year-old has also been a member of the Pools board this season and so, presumably, has a role to play as part of the interim board established last week. The identities of the members have so far remained anonymous, although it seems likely that Lawrence, Andy Steel and John Pearson, who made up the board prior to Singh's resignation, are all still significant factors.

When it was put to Limbrick, who is in the unenviable position of having to fend off a whole host of questions about off-field issues despite his determination to stick to footballing matters, the Australian suggested he maintained a close relationship with Lawrence but didn't give much away as to the veteran's current role.

"Lennie's still supporting as he does," he said.

"Lennie's been excellent for me personally. He's a guy who's got heaps of experience so I'd be crazy not to lean on him and ask for advice and support with the team. We run a lot of things past each other and share a lot of ideas and that will continue."