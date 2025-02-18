Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick makes three changes for visit of play-off chasing Altrincham

Sam Folarin, one of three changes, is set to make his first Pools start since signing from Harrogate Town last month. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has made three changes for Tuesday night's visit of Altrincham.

Hartlepool United news:

Teenage defender Louis Stephenson, who produced one of the misses of the season when he fluffed his lines from close range in the 98th minute of Saturday's disappointing draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead, has been handed his first start since August.

Midfielder Greg Sloggett, another who has found his opportunities severely limited of late, is set to start just his second game in four months.

Sam Folarin, who signed for Pools from League Two Harrogate in January, will start his first game since arriving at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Luke Charman, veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone and Gary Madine, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 games, have all been dropped to the bench. Joe Grey, who hasn't featured since New Year's Day after undergoing surgery, makes a welcome return to the bench. Adam Campbell, who has been the subject of particular criticism of late and was jeered off at the end of Saturday's clash with Maidenhead, starts despite speculation he was set to miss out.

Tom Parkes, Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini all remain sidelined through injury, while midfielder Nathan Sheron is set to serve the second of two-match suspension.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Hunter, Waterfall ©, Ferguson; Stephenson, Sloggett, Miley, Campbell, Cleary; Folarin, Dieseruvwe.