Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is not concerned by the prospect of Pools getting stuck in the National League.

Pools share a lot of similarities with Saturday's opponents York, who will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium in second place and six points behind leaders Barnet. Both clubs have a proud history of competing in the Football League and boast some of the division's most passionate, dedicated and committed fans. Even with Pools languishing in mid-table, this weekend's game promises to be a big occasion, with York selling out their allocation of tickets in next to no time.

In contrast to Pools, Adam Hinshelwood's side look like a team on the up. The Minstermen moved into the impressive York Community Stadium in 2021 and have some of the National League's most hands-on, engaged and, crucially, well-resourced owners in Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla. York will need to go some to pip Barnet to the title, but it feels like only a matter of time before the Minstermen return to the promised land of the Football League.

At the moment, most Pools fans are looking on enviously. The fact is that it is very difficult for a side like Pools to compete with some of the wealthiest teams in the division. In recent seasons, sides like Wrexham, Notts County, Chesterfield and Stockport, all with considerable war chests, have dominated the division. While the National League's '3UP' campaign, which advocates for another promotion place, is gaining significant momentum, the division is extremely difficult to get out of, especially without one of the league's biggest budgets.

Yet York have not always been able to splash out a rumoured £350,000 on a single player in Wigan's Josh Stones, one of the biggest transfer fees ever paid in the fifth tier. Since York were relegated to the Conference in 2004, ending 75 years in the Football League, the Minstermen have spent 11 of the last 20 seasons in the fifth tier as well as five challenging campaigns in the National League North. Similarly, Pools have spent five of the previous seven seasons in the National League after being relegated for the first time in 2017. Limbrick, the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade, will be desperate to ensure Pools do not endure such a long hiatus from the Football League.

"We're concentrating on what we're doing right now," he said.

"There's a lot going on at the moment in terms of the games coming up, we've got games on Saturday, Tuesday and then Saturday. I get asked a lot of questions about the history and where the club has been and what it's done, but we are very much focused on the here and now, we have to be. That starts by trying to win on Saturday."