Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was optimistic about the partnership between Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron after the pair started in midfield together for the first time at the weekend.

Pools have used a whole host of different combinations in the engine room this season. Having released regulars Callum Cooke, now back in the Football League with Morecambe, and Tom Crawford, who has enjoyed an excellent season with play-off chasing Altrincham, Pools fans were hoping outspoken former boss Darren Sarll would be able to make their midfield more reliable, robust and competitive. Sarll made three summer signings in central-midfield, welcoming Jack Hunter from Halifax, Nathan Sheron from Oldham and Greg Sloggett from Cheltenham, while Northern Ireland under-21 skipper Darren Robinson signed on loan from Derby at the end of August.

Although Pools have been more difficult to break down, there has been a distinct lack of creativity in the engine room this season. While Tom Crawford has had the best goalscoring season of his career at Altrincham, Sheron, Sloggett, Hunter, Robinson, veteran Nicky Featherstone and new man Jamie Miley have scored just four goals in 127 games between them so far this term. Pools have struggled to strike the right balance.

While Nathan Sheron has been one of the most impressive performers this season, fellow new recruits Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett have been distinctly underwhelming while Darren Robinson had his loan cut short after struggling to settle in the North East. Nicky Featherstone has had a decent campaign and has featured far more than he might have expected after signing a player-coach contract in the summer, while youngster Jamie Miley has shown some promising signs after joining from Newcastle at the end of January.

Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron, two of the club's most popular midfielders, started alongside one another for the first time at the weekend, while veteran Nicky Featherstone was a second half substitute. Picture by Frank Reid.

Of all the potential midfield combinations Anthony Limbrick has at his disposal, the pairing of Sheron and Miley would likely be the one many fans would favour. It's a little surprising, then, that Saturday's draw with play-off chasing Easteligh was the first time the pair had lined up alongside one another. While Sheron has been deputising at right-back in recent weeks, three of Miley's first seven appearances for Pools have come from the bench. Yet the two seem to compliment one another, with Sheron's prowess at breaking up play and winning the ball back looking like it could dovetail well with Miley's purposeful passing. Although Miley still appears to be getting used to the rigorous demands of the relentless National League and there is a sense Sheron could do more with the ball at his feet, Limbrick was optimistic about the potential of the partnership.

"I think it's a good combination," he said.

"Sheron and Miley are very different, just like I think Feaths (Nicky Featherstone) and Hunter are different as well. Both were unfortunate to find themselves out of the team, I really do think that. Jack Hunter has played really well in recent games but we've just been searching for a combination in there. We wanted some fresh legs in there, but we're also wanting a partnership that can get us over the line and help us win games too.

"Feaths settles us down with his passing, he's very, very good on the ball and is clearly one of the best passers that we've got. He came on and did that today (Saturday) and I think Jack was unfortunate not to get on the pitch. We've got good options in there with those four competing for two spots."