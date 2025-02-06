Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has called for hard work, commitment, selflessness and ambition as he prepares to take charge of his first Pools game since replacing Lennie Lawrence.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old has taken over from Lawrence after the veteran manager announced his decision to step back earlier this week. While Limbrick, who becomes the first Australian to sit in the Pools hotseat, had been widely expected to succeed Lawrence in the summer, the timing of the changeover came as something of a surprise. Pools are just three points outside the National League play-off places, albeit they face stiff competition from a number of sides with at least one game in hand while Altrincham, who visit the Prestige Group Stadium later this month, have two and Rochdale, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot, have four. Limbrick will have to try and re-energise a Pools squad who are winless in their last four matches while also doing enough to prove he is the right man to lead the side in the long-term. He faces a testing start, with Pools travelling to South London to take on a Sutton team who are unbeaten in their last seven games on Saturday.

Limbrick, who was appointed Pools head coach in November and so should have a good idea of the squad's strengths and weaknesses, has an interesting footballing background. Having played semi-professionally in Australia and England, he turned to coaching and has worked in the academies of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough while also spending a brief spell with England under-17s. He was assistant manager to Michael Jolley and Ian Holloway at Grimsby while he's taken charge of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints, winning a league title, Welsh Cup and competing in the Europa Conference League, as well as Gibraltar's Manchester 62.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest challenges Limbrick is likely to face at Pools will be balancing his own instinct for free-flowing, possession-based play with the footballing reality. Although Pools have a number of talented technical players, the core of the squad assembled by Darren Sarll last summer were signed more for their physical qualities than their ball-playing prowess. Limbrick, who becomes the 16th man to take charge of Pools on a permanent basis in the last decade, is hoping that sticking to a set of core principles will help him bring both stability and success to the Prestige Group Stadium.

Anthony Limbrick is set to take charge of Pools for the first time this weekend when his side travel to South London to take on a Sutton team who are unbeaten in their last seven matches. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I think all the teams I've had, and I see that in this team here, is that you have to be hardworking, you have to be committed and you have to be prepared to work thanklessly for the team," he said.

"If you work to make the team do better, then in turn you'll perform better.

"Listen, we want the players and the team to be ambitious here. We want them to want to kick on, push on and win games. We want to make sure we have something to play for in the rest of this season, we want to keep ourselves within touching distance of the play-offs. To do that, we have to be ambitious and believe that we can do it."