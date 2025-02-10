Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is in a bullish mood ahead of a potentially decisive seven days.

Pools are set to play three home games within the space of a week as they look to build on Saturday's impressive win over in-form Sutton, their first in five matches.

The last time Pools produced a statement performance to beat one of the division's best sides was when they got the better of Oldham, who arrived in the North East on a run of eight games without defeat, on New Year's Day. At the time, supporters had hoped their side would use that result as a springboard from which to launch their assault on the top seven. However, the postponement of their trip to Barnet meant Pools went 18 days without a game, during which time a video of a training ground bust-up emerged while both Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, who were instrumental in dismantling the Latics, were ruled out with injuries. Pools were unable to put their off-field issues behind them as they drew with relegation-threatened Wealdstone, failed to make the most of their man advantage against a Woking side who had defender Chinkwike Okoli sent off, were outplayed at leaders Barnet and hit the woodwork three times in a frustrating draw at strugglers Braintree. Their faltering momentum led veteran Lennie Lawrence, who had been expected to lead the side until the end of the season, to step aside in favour of Limbrick.

While fans had expected the charismatic and ambitious Australian, who becomes the 16th man to take charge of Pools on a permanent basis in the last decade, to make some subtle changes in style and approach ahead of Saturday's trip to Sutton, few would have anticipated the surprising switch to three at the back. Although Pools made significant strides under Lawrence, their failure to turn draws into wins - Pools drew eight of the veteran's 16 National League games at the helm - was beginning to hold them back. At the weekend, Limbrick proved himself willing to risk losing the game in order to try and win it, naming an aggressive line-up and changing the course of the contest with attack-minded substitutions at crucial times. Most fans would have taken a point in South London but a second half strike from in-form Gary Madine, who scored for the seventh time in his last nine appearances, as well as a late own goal from Us substitute Jack Taylor sent them back to the North East with all three.

Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick knows that a successful next seven days could propel his side right into play-off contention. Picture by Frank Reid.

The challenge now for Pools, who sit just three points outside the play-off places, will be to build on their success. Unlike after the win over Oldham, the games are set to come thick and fast for Limbrick's side. Pools host Tamworth, who have lost eight of their 14 away league games this season, on Tuesday night before welcoming Maidenhead, who are just a point above the relegation zone, on Saturday. Altrincham, one of their direct rivals for the play-offs, then make the trip to the Prestige Group Stadium the following Tuesday. With two sides below them in the league table as well as one of their promotion rivals making the trip to the North East within seven days of one another, it promises to be a decisive week for Pools. Seven - or, even better, nine - points from those three matches would propel Pools right into play-off contention.

"It was very difficult after the Oldham game," Limbrick said.

"We had nine days until the Barnet game, over a week, which is not normally what you would do. We had to have a different training programme and a periodisation.

"Then the Barnet game wasn't on and we trained well during that time but it just doesn't replicate the environment, feeling or intensity of a competitive match.

"Especially when you win, you want the next game to come straight away. I really enjoyed that Oldham game, I thought it was a good performance to beat a good, good Oldham side.

"It suits us that we are playing so quickly after Sutton now. It's good for the players. We had a week's worth of work leading up to the Sutton game and that's been important, we've really benefited from that. I want to thank the staff for their good work and support that we've had all this week."