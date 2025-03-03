Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits defender Jack Robinson left the Prestige Group Stadium on crutches after being forced off 23 minutes into Saturday's defeat to York.

Robinson was making just his second Pools start when he went down with what looked like a knee injury following a strong challenge on the halfway line at the weekend.

The 23-year-old signed from League Two strugglers Carlisle last month and had made a bright start to his home debut when he limped off. Both Pools and Robinson will be hoping the injury is not as serious as initially feared; the defender signed for the club on a deal until the end of the season and will be desperate for the chance to prove he deserves a contract next term.

Pools do have cover at left-back, with David Ferguson, who has made 34 appearances this season, replacing Robinson at the weekend. Teenager Louis Stephenson, although naturally right-sided, played a handful of games at left-back in pre-season.

"We're not really sure at the moment," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I saw him go off on crutches, but I haven't managed to talk to him or the physio about it yet. Hopefully it's not too bad, but we'll have to see.

"He's clearly a good player. He's been getting fitter, he's been training well and he's a good lad. You can see that he's got quality and I think he'll be an excellent signing for us, so hopefully he's not out for too long."