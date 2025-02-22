Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has challenged his side to improve in both boxes following Saturday's 3-2 defeat to relegation-threatened Aldershot Town.

A miserable run - and, indeed, a pretty miserable season - continued for Pools as they were second best for large parts of a challenging afternoon against a Shots side who are fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the National League table.

On another day, Pools could have won the game had it not been for some indifferent finishing as well as a number of important saves from Shots stopper Marcus Dewhurst. Whether the visitors deserved to win - or even to head back to the North East with a point - is a different matter. For Aldershot, it is almost do or die in their fight to beat the drop, but Pools performed like a side who had little left to play for this season.

Limbrick has been handed the reins at a difficult time in the campaign, with Pools beginning to run out of steam and the pressure piling on. Issues off the field certainly don't help, with fans growing more and more frustrated with another season of, at best, stagnation. The club feels divided, the fans are disillusioned and the rift between supporters and enigmatic chairman Raj Singh is widening with every disappointing defeat.

The Australian has tried to do things differently in a bid to revive his side's faltering fortunes, but while his bold calls worked wonders in the win over Sutton, his first game in charge and the only time Pools have collected three points in their last nine outings, his tinkering has not been quite so effective since. Limbrick reverted back to a flat back four in Hampshire - for many, a welcome change - but Pools were undone by a number of familiar failings.

The pitch at The Recreation Ground was a quagmire, and the game survived two inspections before going ahead by the skin of its teeth. Tom Parkes, one of five changes from Tuesday's defeat, was deceived by a bobble after just 10 seconds and needed goalkeeper Adam Smith to come to his rescue, racing out to make the first of a number of strong saves, denying Jack Barham.

The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when the unfortunate Tyler Frost turned Luke Charman's ball into his own net, sliding in to cut out his reverse pass but wrong-footing Dewhurst and diverting the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of his own box. At that stage, luck seemed to be against the hosts but Pools, as so often of late, failed to capitalise on their lead.

Frustration among home fans was growing and Pools could have been two up five minutes into the second half when Dewhurst produced a fine save to deny Reyes Cleary, who will feel he should have scored. Even at that point, it felt like the tide of the game was beginning to turn.

The Shots turned the game on its head in seven second half minutes, equalising through substitute Maxwell Mullins on the hour before taking the lead when a long range strike from midfielder Cameron Hargreaves beat Smith from distance; Smith, who made a number of excellent saves in difficult conditions, won't have been best pleased with his role in either goal.

Pools drew level 10 minutes from time when Mani Dieseruvwe, a surprise omission from the starting line-up, scored his fifth goal in four games against Aldershot when he slammed an effort into the roof of the net after good work from fellow substitute Sam Folarin.

As the clock ticked down, both sides were going for broke. The Shots needed to win to avoid losing ground in the fight for survival, while the visitors wanted three points to keep their, admittedly already slim, hopes of finishing in the play-off places alive. Although Luke Charman forced another strong stop from Dewhurst, it felt like the Shots wanted it more and Josh Barrett's 94th minute winner seemed almost inevitable. Where Pools were rudderless, disjointed and lacklustre, Aldershot, who have had more than their fair share of problems this term, were competitive, willing and wanted it more.

The size of the task facing Anthony Limbrick looks to be getting bigger and bigger each week. The optimism that surrounded his appointment has all but evaporated in less than a month, with long-suffering supporters lamenting another season languishing in the footballing doldrums.

"We're very disappointed to lose that game," Limbrick said.

"Coming in at half time 1-0 up, it was difficult with the pitch, that was obviously the same for both teams, but I thought we tried to adapt as well as we could. We got a bit fortunate with the goal, but I thought it was about time we got a bit of luck. To concede three goals in the second half is obviously disappointing. We had a really good chance at 1-0 that we should have scored. It's similar things to what we've been saying, and that gets frustrating. At 2-2, we had another chance, or another couple of half-chances, where we should have scored as well and I thought we should have been the team winning that game 3-2. We weren't, because we didn't defend well enough. We didn't win both boxes. All in all, we're extremely disappointed and we shouldn't be losing those games."