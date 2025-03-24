Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick felt his side won the game in both boxes following Saturday's thumping 4-1 victory over a resurgent Boston.

Limbrick had often lamented his side's failure to take their chances during a miserable run of eight matches without a win but was able to breathe a sigh of relief after Pools put their relegation worries to bed with an impressive display. There had been one or two indications that performances were trending in the right direction and Pools had shown signs of improvement during draws against Eastleigh and Solihull Moors. Even before that, when Pools looked pretty disjointed and unsure of themselves as they struggled to get to grips with Limbrick's change in approach, there was no denying that they'd spurned a whole host of presentable chances; Louis Stephenson passed up a golden opportunity to win the game in added time against Maidenhead, Reyes Cleary missed at a crucial time in the defeat to Aldershot, Mani Dieseruvwe blasted over from close range against York while Joe Grey hit the woodwork from a tight angle against Eastleigh.

Even despite recent improvements, there were a few nerves in the air prior to kick-off at the weekend against a Boston side who had won five consecutive away games to move within just two points of National League survival; defeat would have closed the gap between Pools and the Pilgrims to an uncomfortable six points. While Boston arrived in fine form, Pools were without a win in eight matches. Limbrick's side were beginning to look low in confidence in front of goal, fans were running out of patience while the embattled Pools boss was having to contend with a host of questions about off-field uncertainties following the sudden resignation of Raj Singh.

Yet almost from the first minute Pools disregarded the form guide, producing a dominant performance to secure their biggest win since their return to the National League in 2023. Other than a 10-minute spell when Pools sat a bit too deep after Gary Madine's opening goal, the hosts were by far the better side as they inflicted a first defeat in seven games on Graham Coughlan's in-form outfit. There were a host of outstanding performances, not least the returning Anthony Mancini, who was given a standing ovation after he was substituted 20 minutes from time on his first start since New Year's Day. Reyes Cleary, creator of the first goal and scorer of the third, continued his excellent spell while Jamie Miley, who completed the rout in the 87th minute, was outstanding in the engine room. Experienced pair Gary Madine and Tom Parkes rolled back the years with vintage showings, while Mani Dieseruvwe scored for the first time in five games.

The Pools head coach was delighted with his side's ruthless performance in Saturday's emphatic 4-1 win over Boston. Picture by Frank Reid.

Although Limbrick said afterwards that he felt Pools had played as well in other games, it was hard to think of many better performances since his appointment, initially as Lennie Lawrence's number two, in November.

"I wouldn't underplay it, I thought we were very good," he said.

"I think we created as many chances as that and had the ability to win games by that margin in other matches, especially at home.

"I thought it was a good performance because we delivered exactly what we wanted to. We delivered the goals that were needed at the right times. We won the game in both boxes which was something we challenged the players to do. They scored at good times and won comfortably in the end, so we're pleased with that.

"At 2-1 I thought it was quite close, they started to get a little foothold in the game and we had to change a few things tactically and the substitutes who came on did well."