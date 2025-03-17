Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick refused to be drawn on the make-up of the club's new interim board.

Pools established an interim board last week following Raj Singh's dramatic resignation as chairman. In a bullish statement posted on the club's official website on Tuesday, Singh alleged that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" had made his position "untenable". While Singh has vowed to fund club operations until the end of the season, Pools have less than two months to attract new investment, complete a deal and secure their future.

Pools have established an interim board to oversee what has the potential to be a defining period - for better or worse - in the club's history. The board released a positive update on Friday, confirming that the club have already met with potential buyers and that they were "enthusiastic" about the prospect of a deal being completed.

Although fans reacted favourably to the board's sensibly-worded, clear and forthright update, there are still some concerns regarding the fact that their identities have so far remained anonymous. Previously, the board has been made up of Andy Steel, John Pearson and Lennie Lawrence, so logic would suggest that those three men would still have a role to play. Rightly or wrongly, the sense is that fans would feel more comfortable if the identities of the individuals who are set to play a significant role in their club's future were made public.

Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick, who has been thrust into a difficult position, has maintained that it is "business as usual" for himself and his players following Raj Singh's sudden resignation last week. Picture by Frank Reid.

It's an unenviable position for Limbrick to be in. The Australian, who is already under considerable pressure from fans having won just one of his first nine games in charge, has stuck firmly to his position that he is focusing on the football and that it is "business as usual" for his players. To an extent, that's probably true, but given that a majority of the squad are out of contract at the end of the season while those who have already committed their futures to Pools will surely want to know what the next few months have in store, it's hard to totally accept the fact that nothing has changed following the news. Even so, when asked about the interim board following Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors, Limbrick reiterated his reluctance to get drawn into off-field issues.

"Look, it's the same line from me I've got to be honest," he said.

"We're focusing on the game, we want to try and win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season. Off-field stuff is not for me at the moment, so I'm just focusing on what we're doing on the pitch."