Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he didn't hear any boos or jeers directed at Adam Campbell during Saturday's goalless draw with strugglers Maidenhead - but has thrown his support behind the attacker.

The 30-year-old endured another difficult afternoon against Maidenhead and sections of supporters jeered when he was substituted late on.

It's been a challenging few months for Campbell, who arrived as something of a marquee signing last summer after rejecting terms to remain at League One Crawley. Campbell, who played twice for Pools during a loan spell back in 2014, was an integral part of the Crawley side that won an unlikely promotion from League Two last season, scoring seven goals in 42 league appearances and starting in the play-off final at Wembley. Although the versatile forward was offered a new deal to keep him in West Sussex, he dropped down two divisions to return to the North East and sign for Pools.

Having been an integral part of the Gateshead side that won the National League North title in 2022, there were high hopes that Campbell, who played in the Premier League for Newcastle while he was still a teenager, would be the man to help propel Pools back to the Football League.

Although the diminutive attacker's attitude and endeavour can never be called into question, his three goals in 29 games represents a disappointing return for someone who won promotion to League One last than 12 months ago. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, things have not quite turned out as fans - or, for that matter, Campbell - might have hoped. The diminutive attacker found life difficult under Darren Sarll, whose direct brand of football was plainly not designed to get the best out of him. Campbell was shifted out to the flank, where he looked uncomfortable, or left on the bench and admitted his first few months at Pools had been the most frustrating of his career.

He showed signs of improvement after veteran Lennie Lawrence replaced Sarll in October but has struggled in recent weeks, with matters coming to a head during Saturday's frustrating draw with Maidenhead. While there are some extenuating circumstances - Sarll's approach, a groin problem and the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium foremost among them - Campbell's three goals in 29 games represents an undeniably disappointing return.

Even so, fans have been divided after a section of supporters jeered his name when he was replaced late on at the weekend. Campbell certainly didn't have one of his better games, but few would ever question his work-rate, effort or commitment. Despite facing a barrage of criticism, Campbell took time to applaud supporters at full-time and deserves credit for his willingness to face up to frustrated fans despite their reaction to his substitution.

Limbrick, who admitted Saturday's goalless draw represented another two points dropped for his side, insisted he did not register the reaction of some fans but was nonetheless full of praise for the tireless Campbell's attitude.

"I must say I didn't notice that when he came off," he said.

"I think Adam is a player who is giving everything at the moment. We've got a clip from the Tamworth game where they're attacking and he runs 30 or 40 yards to get back into the box and clear a cross from the right. So there's no issue with how hard he works or what he's willing to give. From what I've seen, he's giving absolutely everything.

"Him and other players need to show more quality in the final third, there's no doubt about that. He's a very experienced guy, he's played in the Football League and he's played at a much higher level, that means there are big expectations surrounding him as well. He's fighting and caring as much as anyone else."