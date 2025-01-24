Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has suggested Pools are hoping to strengthen in attacking areas following links with West Brom forward Reyes Cleary.

Pools lost both Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini to serious injuries last week and, with Adam Campbell also sidelined due to a persistent groin problem, looked a little bit light in the final third during Saturday's disappointing draw at National League strugglers Wealdstone.

Manager Lennie Lawrence suggested that "funds have been made available" for a loan signing, and West Brom's Reyes Cleary appears to be one of those Pools are interested in.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two leaders Walsall, albeit the versatile forward, who can play anywhere across the front line, struggled for opportunities and made just seven appearances in all competitions.

The Pools head coach admits his side are hoping to bolster their ranks in attacking areas following links with West Brom's Reyes Cleary. Picture by Frank Reid.

Even so, the attacker looks to have plenty of promise and has been prolific for West Brom at youth level, scoring 16 goals in 12 games during the 2022/23 Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign.

Cleary, who has been capped twice at England under-19 level, would add some pace, power and directness to a Pools side who were lacking in all three last time out.

If Pools, who are four points outside the National League play-off places, are serious about sneaking into the top seven then the sense is that they'll need to add to their squad this month.

Supporters will be hoping Pools can get at least one deal over the line ahead of this weekend's visit of Woking, who are unbeaten in their last six games under new manager Neal Ardley.

And Limbrick, who spent the 2017/18 season in charge of the Cardinals, admits Pools are working hard to try and bolster their attacking options.

"We're looking at a lot of players in those areas, wide areas," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"When you look at Mancini, Campbell and Grey, they're obviously 7, 10 and 11, those positions. They can all float between them.

"We're looking at all players in those areas and he is a wide player and a winger, so we'll see how we go with that one."