Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists it is "business as usual" for his side following the dramatic resignation of chairman Raj Singh on Tuesday.

Singh announced his intention to step down earlier in the week, citing alleged "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" in a bullish statement published on the club's website.

While Singh has vowed to continue to fund club operations until the end of the season, there are some concerns among supporters about the relatively short window of time remaining to find a new buyer.

The club has been up for sale since Pools were relegated back to the National League in April 2023, although Singh slammed most previous takeover enquiries as "timewasters".

Singh's tenure at Pools has been a controversial one. Having committed around £1.2 million at the end of the 2017/18 season to help save the club from the threat of administration and even liquidation, Singh oversaw a rebuilding process that culminated in Pools winning promotion to League Two in 2021 under Dave Challinor. The club's first season back in the Football League started well and Pools reached both the fourth round of the FA Cup, setting up a memorable trip to Premier League side Crystal Palace, and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy.

However, promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor left to join Stockport County, who he had captained in his playing days, in November while his replacement Graeme Lee was sacked just weeks before the end of the season. After a long-drawn-out process, Pools appointed Paul Hartley as manager in the summer of 2022 but the outspoken Scotsman left the club after winning just one of his 11 games in charge. The experienced Keith Curle fared little better and despite some improvement under John Askey, Pools were relegated back to the National League at the end of the season. Pools were beaten at home to Crawley, their direct relegation rivals, three weeks before the end of the campaign in a result which all but confirmed their return to the National League. Towards the end of the game, fans voiced their frustrations towards Singh, who responded by announcing that the club was up for sale.

The two seasons in the National League that have followed that tumultuous period have been characterised by indifferent recruitment, a string of bizarre managerial appointments, the deterioration of the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium, a perceived lack of ambition and a growing rift between fans and Singh.

For some fans, Singh's resignation as chairman, which logically represents a significant step towards his departure from the club, is an opportunity for Pools to revive their fortunes. However, there are also understandable concerns about what might happen if the club cannot secure suitable investment before the end of the campaign. It is in many ways a daunting step into the unknown.

For Anthony Limbrick, the 16th permanent Pools appointment of a turbulent decade, his focus remains on this weekend's visit of out of sorts Solihull Moors. Pools, who have 45 points following a miserable run of just one win in their last 12 games, will need to pick up at least a couple of positive results to make certain of their National League status. Relegation, as well as being another huge blow to long-suffering supporters, would presumably significantly reduce both the attractiveness of the club to potential new owners as well as it's current valuation, meaning it is in everyone's interest to avoid being dragged into a scrap down at the bottom of the league. Despite concerns over a potentially uncertain future, Limbrick insists he's focusing on the football.

"It's been business as usual for us," he said.

"We were in training this week and we're planning and preparing for a game on the weekend. Regardless of what happens off the pitch, we know that we've got to perform at the weekend and we know that we want a home win. The same things apply to us in terms of what the immediate goal is, and that's to win on Saturday. Not much has changed for us and I'm sure that will continue leading into Saturday.

"A lot of the off-field matters aren't necessarily for me to comment on. In football, there's a lot of uncertainty all the time and this is another example of that. It's business as usual for us, we need to focus on that and come together as a group. It doesn't change the-day-to-day for us and that's what's important."