Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick does not believe his players will require any extra motivation after a string of disappointing results all but ended their slim hopes of a National League play-off place.

It sometimes seems somewhat forgotten that Pools were already showing signs of running out of steam before Limbrick replaced veteran manager Lennie Lawrence; after their impressive win over Oldham on New Year's Day, Pools failed to beat Wealdstone, 10-man Woking and Braintree, while they were comprehensively outplayed by leaders Barnet. Even so, any hopes that Limbrick would be able to revive his new side's faltering momentum have been quickly dashed. Despite a promising start, beating in-form Sutton 2-1 in the likeable Australian's first game in charge, Pools have picked up just two points from the next four, including a run of three home matches in the space of seven days. That's seen them slide back into mid-table obscurity, with Pools now eight points behind seventh-placed Altrincham having played two games more.

So, a team that has managed just one win in their last nine matches would need to win nine of their final 12 to stand any realistic chance of sneaking into the top seven. Barring a remarkable turnaround, that simply isn't going to happen. Even so, there is still plenty to play for, particularly where Limbrick is concerned. The former Woking boss, whose contract extends beyond this season, knows he needs to do enough to convince the Pools hierarchy that he is the right man to lead the club in the longer term, while a significant number of the squad are playing for their futures, whether that be at the Prestige Group Stadium or elsewhere. Saturday's visit of York is always a big game, with the Minstermen still right in the mix for the National League title, while Pools still have to entertain promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers, host rivals Gateshead and travel to play-off contenders Oldham and Rochdale. Certainly, it's not time to down tools just yet.

"You don't have to lift these players," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

With 12 National League games remaining, Pools have little to nothing left to play for but Limbrick isn't concerned about needing to lift his players. Picture by Frank Reid.

"The players have been outstanding, they work ever so hard every day on the training pitch. We know the results need to improve, I know that. We need to be better and we need to get more wins. We keep saying the same things over the last few weeks, that's disappointing. You look at the games we should've won but we haven't won, we need to find the right combination and structure and put that in place to try and win those games."