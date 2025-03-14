Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he has spoken to Raj Singh since his sudden resignation as chairman.

Singh announced his decision to step down in a bullish statement published on the club's official website on Tuesday evening, alleging that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" had made his position "untenable". Singh, who has been at the helm of Pools since he stepped in to save it from the threat of administration at the end of the 2017/18 season, vowed to continue funding club operations until the end of the campaign, while an interim board has been established to oversee "club operations".

Singh's tenure has been a hugely controversial one. While his intervention saved the club from potential footballing oblivion, the last few seasons have been characterised by a series of contentious managerial appointments, a lack of communication, the deterioration of the once pristine pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium and a growing disconnect between fans and the enigmatic owner. There have been some very good times under Singh, not least the memorable promotion-winning campaign led by Dave Challinor in 2021. Pools reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, setting up a trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy the following season, while fans look back on the 2021/22 campaign as one where the atmosphere inside the Prestige Group Stadium was as good as it has ever been.

However, relegation back to the National League in 2023 means that, in purely footballing terms, Pools are pretty much back where they started. Pools finished the 2017/18 season in 15th and are currently 15th with nine games to go this term. Other than Challinor, Singh's record when it comes to managerial appointments has been indifferent to say the least, with the likes of Paul Hartley, Keith Curle and Darren Sarll among the most divisive managers in the club's modern history. While the club is on far firmer financial footing than when he arrived - and that, surely, has been Singh's crowning achievement - there is a sense that the scope and ambition of the club's vision has lessened, particularly in the last couple of years. Many fans, who had to contend with a hike in their season ticket prices over the summer, have stopped coming to home games as either a point of principle or a sort of protest against the club's ownership.

The Pools head coach admits he has spoken to chairman Raj Singh since his sudden resignation but insists he's fully focused on what happens on the pitch. Picture by Frank Reid.

Now, Pools are faced with a race against the clock to attract new investment before the end of the season. If things go smoothly, then Pools fans might be able to look forward to a brighter future and Singh's legacy as the man who saved the club will be secured, no matter the tumult of the last few years. The alternative doesn't bear thinking about. While Singh has branded previous prospective buyers as "timewasters", there is optimism that the club's passionate fans and considerable potential will help to secure its future.

On the pitch, Pools must make sure they avoid the threat of relegation. Limbrick's side have 45 points and have only won one of their last 12 games ahead of this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors. Pools have a daunting-looking run-in to contend with and will need a few more positive results to guarantee their National League status; the unfortunate Boreham Wood were relegated last season with 52. And while Limbrick admits he has spoken to Singh since his resignation, he insists he's focused on what happens on the pitch rather than what goes on off it.

"I have (spoken to Singh)," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I know the position that we're in at the moment, we haven't won for a while. As a manager or head coach, you're probably more used to the uncertainty and the scenarios that can come up and that's no different here. You go game-to-game, you go month-to-month and you go season-to-season. You're on a short-ish cycle as it is. That's the life of a head coach or a manager as it is, whether it's at the very top, down where we are or even lower than us. We're used to that sort of thing so we're going to crack on until the end of the season and focus on what we need to be doing, and that's picking up the wins that we need."