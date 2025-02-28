Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits Pools could still look to strengthen their squad before the end of this season.

A miserable run of just one win in their last nine matches has left Pools fans already thinking about next season. Barring a remarkable turnaround - Limbrick's side would need to win almost all of their last 12 games to stand any chance of sneaking into the top seven - Pools are set for another season of mid-table mediocrity. Even so, there is still plenty to play for as far as both Limbrick, who has only won one of his first five games since replacing veteran manager Lennie Lawrence, and a host of players who are out of contract this summer are concerned. Limbrick will need some good results between now and the end of the campaign to convince both the board and the fanbase that he is the right man to lead the club in the long term, while the likes of David Ferguson, skipper Luke Waterfall and veteran frontman Gary Madine will be hoping to do enough to earn a new deal.

To their credit, Pools have been more purposeful, proactive and focused with their recruitment this season. While previous regimes have, at times, recruited almost at random, Pools have at least put a clear plan in place this term. Gone, it would seem, are the days of Paul Hartley's speculative signings from Scotland, or John Askey and Darren Kelly's ill-fated issuing of two-year contracts. Now, at long last, Pools have adopted a more streamlined approach, signing players according to a strict criteria in the summer and adding to the squad throughout the campaign. While the likes of Adam Campbell, Greg Sloggett and Jack Hunter have proved a disappointment so far, the additions of Nathan Sheron, Adam Smith and Luke Charman have proved shrewd bits of business; at National League level, with limited resources both in terms of finances and scouting systems, Pools are inevitably not going to get all of their business right but there have been some encouraging signs.

Recent recruitment suggests Pools have at least one eye on the future. Anthony Limbrick has inherited one of the oldest squad's in the National League, with Mani Dieseruvwe becoming the ninth player in the group aged 30 or over when he celebrated his milestone birthday last week; veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone will turn 37 in September, skipper Luke Waterfall is 35 in July, Gary Madine is 34, Tom Parkes and Adam Smith are 32, Joel Dixon is 31 and Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell and David Ferguson are all 30. Pools have looked a bit heavy-legged in recent weeks, while Limbrick's side will need some more energy and dynamism if they're to be successful next season.

Pools have already swooped to sign former Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley, 21, and Sam Folarin, 24, who have both penned deals to keep them at the Prestige Group Stadium beyond this season while Jack Robinson, 23, arrived on a short-term contract and is hoping to do enough to extend his stay in the North East. While most of Pools' business for next season will be conducted this summer, Limbrick wouldn't rule out the possibility of adding to his squad before the end of the current campaign.

"We're always looking ahead," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I think you can see that the club is doing that at the moment with the signings that we've made with some of the younger players, bringing the average age down and looking ahead to next season.

"It depends if the right players become available, but we're not actively looking this second that we have to get certain people in. We might possibly do some business soon, but we're leaving that a little bit open at the moment."