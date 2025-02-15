Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admitted that Saturday's 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead felt like another two points dropped for his side.

At the end of a very frustrating week, a lot of the positivity that followed last Saturday's statement win over Sutton, Limbrick's first game in charge, seems to have evaporated. Adam Campbell, who endured a difficult afternoon and was substituted late on, was jeered off by some fans, while there was a smattering of boos around the Prestige Group Stadium at the full-time whistle.

While Limbrick had a point when he suggested his side created enough chances to win the game, it wasn't until the final quarter of an hour when Pools played with any real urgency or intent. Sam Folarin, Reyes Cleary and Mani Dieseruvwe all went close while substitute Louis Stephenson, who was making his first Pools appearance since September, missed from close range in added time. It was a nightmarish moment for the teenager, who had the goal at his mercy from no more than three or four yards out when he fluffed his lines and allowed Magpies centre-half Kevin Lokko to clear.

Pools made three enforced changes and were without Tom Parkes, who was ruled out after a knee injury that sidelined him for the Sutton game flared up again, Nathan Sheron, who was serving the first of a two-match suspension, and Dan Dodds. Jack Hunter and David Ferguson, both unfortunate to miss out in midweek, were restored to the side while Jamie Miley was handed his first start in midfield.

Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick was left to rue missed chances after his side dropped two more precious points following a frustrating 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead.

Maidenhead, who arrived in the North East having lost all of their last six games on the road and with the National League's third-worst defensive record, were resolute and well-organised albeit strikingly unadventurous. Casey Pettit, the most advanced of the Magpies midfield three, cannonned an effort against the bar in the second half but the visitors rarely troubled Adam Smith, who kept his first clean sheet in 10 games, while frontmen Shawn McCoulsky and Tristan Abrahams were forced to feed off scraps.

Given that it felt like Pools needed to win to keep their play-off hopes alive, the home side's tentative and uncertain approach made for a challenging watch. Clearly, the state of the pitch is making life difficult but Pools, who were so fluid and free-flowing just seven days ago at Sutton, struggled to break down a Maidenhead side who were content to sit in and make themselves difficult to beat.

Sam Folarin forced an instinctive save from Craig Ross, Mani Dieseruvwe had his effort on the rebound well blocked while Maidenhead's Will De Havilland threw himself in the way of Reyes Cleary's strike. Cleary was bright once again and probably his side's biggest threat, Gary Madine linked the play well while Jamie Miley was purposeful and forward-thinking with his passing.

The most agonising moment of a frustrating afternoon came in added time when Louis Stephenson - a popular figure, local lad and still a teenager - missed from close range when he looked destined to score. That, perhaps above all, summed up how things have been going for Pools of late, who have only won one of their last seven games and are now five points adrift of the play-off places.

"Without a doubt, it was two points dropped," Limbrick said.

"When you look at Tuesday night and today, two games where we created more than enough chances to win, especially in the second half in this game. I thought it was quite tight in the first half, they were big, physical and they came for the point. Respect for them as well, I thought they defended really, really well. They defended their box well.

"The chances that we've created in the second half, we should have won the game. In the position that we're in, to stay in touch with that pack and push for the play-offs, it makes it difficult. We've had two games in a row where we haven't got maximum points, so I'd have to say it's two points dropped today unfortunately."