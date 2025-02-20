Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is satisfied he has the support, backing and infrastructure required to help take Pools back to the Football League.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Frustration has been growing among long-suffering supporters of late, with a disappointing run of just one win in eight games leaving Pools staring down the barrel of another season of mid-table mediocrity. With such a long and proud history of competing in the Football League, fans are finding their side's struggles in the fifth division a bitter pill to swallow.

For many, the direction of travel under enigmatic chairman Raj Singh is becoming an increasing concern. When Singh took over at the end of the 2017-18 season, he committed more than £1.2 million in cash to stave off the threat of administration and potential liquidation. Prior to Singh's arrival, Pools had been the victim of broken promises, underfunding and financial mismanagement. Without the chairman's intervention, Pools might well have gone to the wall.

Although not perfect, the initial years of Singh's stewardship saw the club win promotion back to the Football League in 2021, reach the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy. The chairman has backed a string of managers, and the club has enjoyed some good times during his tenure.

While supporters undoubtedly owe chairman Raj Singh a debt of gratitude for his intervention to help save the club, some fans are growing frustrated with the lack of progress since Pools were relegated back to the National League. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, goodwill only lasts so long. Pools failed to capitalise on promotion, lost popular manager Dave Challinor to Stockport County and were relegated back to the National League in 2023. Singh has been criticised for a lack of ambition, a series of questionable managerial appointments and his reluctance to communicate with fans. Despite putting the club up for sale, Singh has turned down a string of takeover bids. Of course, the price and conditions must be right for him to agree to a deal, but rumours of interest from Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, something Singh has disputed, have left Pools fans wondering what might have been.

Given the success of Stockport under Challinor and Wrexham under Reynolds and McElhenney, Pools supporters have been understandably frustrated by the fate of their own side. Barring a remarkable run between now and the end of the season, Pools will be in the National League once again next term. The pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium, once the pride of Poolies everywhere, has been the subject of considerable criticism this season, recruitment has been hit-and-miss and the quality of football has not been anywhere near what fans might have hoped. Supporters, who are paying more for their season tickets than ever before, are starting to vote with their feet and attendances are dwindling.

The charismatic, energetic and ambitious Limbrick, then, will be under no illusions as to the size of the task facing him. Of the last 16 managers to have taken on the Pools job on a permanent basis, just two have lasted more than 12 months in the role, while only Challinor left with his reputation genuinely enhanced. The Australian is hoping he can be the man to buck that depressing trend.

Despite an indifferent start that has seen Pools take just five points from Limbrick's first four games at the helm, the former Woking boss is confident the club have the necessary foundations in place to enable him to succeed. Certainly, Pools have shown signs of planning for the future with the acquisitions of Jamie Miley, 21, Sam Folarin, 24, and Jack Robinson, 23, while experienced pair Tom Parkes and Adam Smith have committed their futures to the club. Yet for many fans, incremental improvements and occasional positives simply aren't enough. Whatever the case, Limbrick is confident he will be given the backing and support he needs as he bids to lead Pools back to the promised land of the Football League.

"I think the steps that are being made are positive," he said.

"The investment made in the players so far has been good. We've signed some exciting young players that will help us this season and in the future. You can see that there's one eye on the future and we're planning for that, tying players like Tom Parkes and Adam Smith down to longer contracts. We've added the likes of Sam Folarin and Jamie Miley, up-and-coming players who are already good enough to help improve us. That shows where we're at right now and what we're looking to do.

"I'm happy with where we are at the minute. We need to make sure we don't lose focus on what we're doing right now, which is very, very important. All in all, we're ok at the moment."