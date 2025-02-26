Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has called on fans to stick with his side following a disappointing run of results and another difficult season so far.

There have been a lot of changes at Pools in recent years. Since Increased Oil Recovery and chairman Ken Hodcroft sold the club in 2015, Pools have had a succession of different owners and have endured one of the most turbulent periods in their history. There have been some good times, notably the promotion-winning campaign in 2021 under Dave Challinor and the memorable run to the fourth round of the FA Cup the following season, but there has been far more bad than good. Pools have been relegated to the National League twice, been faced with the threat of administration and even liquidation, and at times have struggled to afford basic utilities, matchday meals and even their dry cleaning bill. Owners, including current chairman Raj Singh, have made some ill-fated managerial appointments, while the standard of football has dropped at the same time as season ticket prices have increased. The club seems to be riven by division, fans are growing increasingly disillusioned and the feeling of discontent is growing week by week.

The one constant at Hartlepool United has and always will be the passionate, dedicated and committed fanbase. Being a Poolie might well be a badge of honour for fans across the globe - and there are Pools supporters groups in the South East of England, France, Hungary, the United States and Australia - but it can be a thankless task at times. This season alone, fans have travelled the length and breadth of the country for scant reward. In the last 17 seasons, Pools have finished in the top half of the league table three times, two of which were unremarkable 12th placed efforts. With Pools staring down the barrel of yet another season of stagnation - and that is probably being generous - fans simply cannot be taken for granted.

Supporters are starting to vote with their feet, attendances are dwindling and lifelong fans are vowing not to renew their season tickets. Pools will have to turn a corner soon, and head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping he can be the man to buck that depressing trend.

Despite the threat of Saturday's game being called off, 132 diehard supporters made the 572-mile round trip to support their team in Aldershot while thousands will back their side against title contenders York this weekend. Limbrick insists that Pools are working hard to get things right despite a disappointing run of four games without a win.

"It was a huge commitment from the fans that travelled to Aldershot and we thank them very much," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I think they can see what we're trying to do in the game. We're trying to work hard, I think the players are working hard. They're giving everything, I'd never question that at all.

"We as a staff are doing the same thing as well, but we aren't performing well enough at the moment.

"The fans have been brilliant so far, the ones who travelled to Aldershot were amazing. We always go over and clap them, win, lose or draw, I think that's important. We want to show our appreciation, which all the players and staff do, that's great.

"I think we need to do better and win more games for them and make them happier, whether we are playing at home or away. We're working as hard as we can to do, I take full responsibility for that and we're looking to crack on and do that."