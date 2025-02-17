Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has stressed the importance of continuing to promote young players after Joe Aungiers featured on the Pools bench during Saturday's goalless draw with Maidenhead.

Although the teenager is still to make a competitive Pools appearance, his debut appears to be edging closer after he was named among the substitutes at the weekend. The attacking-midfielder impressed in pre-season and had been set to be part of outspoken former manager Darren Sarll's first squad of the campaign when Pools travelled to Yeovil, only to be sidelined after breaking his wrist in training. Now fit and available for selection once again, Aungiers is one of a number of young players looking to break into the Pools first team.

Pools, led by former academy manager Ian McGuckin, who left to take on a role at Middlesbrough in November, have produced a number of promising youngsters in recent years. Foremost among them is Joe Grey, who has made more than 100 first team appearances despite still only being 21, while Louis Stephenson featured for the first time since September at the weekend, albeit the teenager endured an afternoon to forget when he spurned a gilt-edged opportunity to win the game in added time. The likes of Campbell Darcy, Max Storey, Alfie Steel and Josh Mazfari have all been touted as young players to keep an eye on.

Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade when he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence earlier this month, seems well-placed to foster their development. The Australian has worked in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough and also had a brief spell working with the England under-17s. While manager of Woking, he played an integral role in the development of winger Joe Ward, who was a teenager at the time. Since then, Ward has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for Peterborough and is now plying his trade in the Championship with Derby County.

"It's really important, we want young players to know that the opportunities are there," Limbrick said.

"Joe trains with us every day, so we've got him into the group where he's training and working with us along with the likes of Cam Darcy and Max Storey. There are some good young players coming through, there's no doubt about that. I've been really impressed with their quality.

"Joe has got a really nice left foot, he can play in that number 10 role, he links the play well and he's technically really good. He probably needs to go and get some experience of men's football as well, but he's been impressing me and he deserved his place on the bench. If we needed to, I'd have no hesitation in putting him on at some stage soon."