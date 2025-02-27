Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has suggested that Pools are yet to make a decision on the futures of a number of their current squad.

While Pools have tied down experienced pair Tom Parkes and Adam Smith to new deals and signed the likes of Jamie Miley and Sam Folarin, who both penned contracts to keep them at the Prestige Group Stadium beyond this season, as well as Jack Robinson, whose initial deal is believed to be up in the summer, the future of a number of important players remains up in the air. Although Pools have offered new deals to Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored a combined 38 goals between them last season, neither of the popular attackers has committed their future to the club. Both skipper Luke Waterfall and veteran striker Gary Madine admitted that they were yet to enter negotiations, while David Ferguson, who has made more than 200 appearances for Pools, and Nathan Sheron, one of the outstanding performers this season, are rumoured to be out of contract. Nicky Featherstone, who will turn 37 in September, is still to make a decision on whether he will continue playing for another season.

So, while a run of one win in nine games has left Pools stranded in mid-table and with next to nothing left to play for in terms of promotion or relegation in the National League, a number of players will still want to ensure they have a strong finish to the campaign. For Limbrick's part, the energetic, charismatic and ambitious Australian will want to make sure he does enough to convince both the board and the fanbase that he remains the right man to lead Pools next term.

"You're always looking ahead to the next season," he said.

"I think there's been a few players here who are out of contract who have had really good spells here and have a lot of history at the club. We're always keeping an eye on them.

"Sometimes, it goes in stages with contracts. Some of the players get offered them early, some in the middle and then some at the end. It depends on a variety of things really, age, experience and where we see the squad going.

"I think you're always playing for your future, whether you've got a contract or you don't, whether you're a manager, coach or a player. I think that's important to recognise."