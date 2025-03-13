Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is taking it game-by-game despite his side's daunting end to the season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools, who have won just one of their last 12 matches, have 45 points with nine games to go and will need at least a few more positive results to make mathematically certain of their National League status. The unfortunate Boreham Wood were relegated with 52 last term, so Limbrick's side certainly won't want to take any chances.

Pools have a relatively favourable run of fixtures coming up, including three home games in their next four. They entertain a Solihull Moors side who have lost six of their last nine matches this weekend, welcome second bottom Boston United the following Saturday and host bottom club Ebbsfleet at the beginning of next month. Pools then face a difficult-looking run-in, taking on Oldham, Gateshead, Rochdale and Forest Green Rovers, all sides in with a shout of promotion, in their final four matches. In short, Pools will not want to take any chances and will be eager to make sure their league status is guaranteed before the final few weeks of another underwhelming campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's more, Pools now face a race against the clock to attract new investors after Raj Singh resigned from his role as chairman earlier in the week and announced his intention to stop his funding of the club at the end of the season. A Pools side that are guaranteed to be playing in the National League next term - as opposed to one at risk of relegation to the National League North - is likely to be more attractive to prospective buyers, while also making it a more valuable negotiating tool for Singh. It's in everyone's interest to make sure Pools are in the National League again next season. Even so, Limbrick continues to maintain that his full focus is on this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors.

Pools will be eager to make mathematically sure of their National League status in the next few weeks ahead of a daunting run-in that sees them take on a host of promotion-contenders. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Of course we want to make sure aren't at risk and that starts this Saturday," he said.

"I thought we got a good point against Eastleigh last week. In different circumstances, I think you'd say that was a good point with a good performance. When you haven't won for a while like we haven't, you want to win those games.

"We're focusing on Saturday against Solihull, that's a tough test. I've checked the fixtures but I'm just really thinking about the next game. I know there are a lot of teams coming towards the end of the season that are up there in the play-offs, but sometimes that can work in our favour. Sometimes the pressure is on them but not necessarily on us, so you can look at it either way. For now, we're focusing on Saturday and going from there."