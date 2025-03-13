Anthony Limbrick insists he is unfazed by the uncertainty surrounding Pools following chairman Raj Singh's sudden resignation. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is unfazed by the uncertainty surrounding Pools following chairman Raj Singh's sudden resignation.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enigmatic owner announced his decision to step down from his role as chairman in a bullish statement on Tuesday evening. Singh has promised to continue funding club operations until the end of the season, but alleged that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" led to his position becoming "untenable". The club has been up for sale since Pools were relegated back to the National League in April 2023, although Singh slammed most previous takeover enquiries as "timewasters".

For some fans, Singh's resignation as chairman, which logically represents a significant step towards his departure from the club, is an opportunity for Pools to revive their fortunes. However, there are also understandable concerns about what might happen if the club cannot secure suitable investment before the end of the campaign. It is in many ways a daunting step into the unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Anthony Limbrick, the 16th permanent Pools appointment of a turbulent decade, his focus remains on this weekend's visit of out of sorts Solihull Moors. Pools, who have 45 points following a miserable run of just one win in their last 12 games, will need to pick up at least a couple of positive results to make certain of their National League status. Relegation, as well as being another huge blow to long-suffering supporters, would presumably significantly reduce both the attractiveness of the club to potential new owners as well as it's current valuation, meaning it is in everyone's interest to avoid being dragged into a scrap down at the bottom of the league.

Despite the unavoidable sense that Pools are approaching a significant juncture that is likely to have wide-ranging consequences for management, players, staff and supporters, Limbrick insists he does not feel as though the sudden uncertainty is making his job more difficult.

"I don't think it does if I'm honest," he said.

"We're in an uncertain business in football anyway, I really do think that. It's not just a line, it's what I honestly do believe. You focus on game-to-game, month-to-month and the different periods of the season. We need to win games, and we need to win them immediately. We haven't won for a small period of time now and we want to win on Saturday. That helps lift the fans if we can win and produce a good performance at home, it helps raise everyone's spirits. That's really what we're focusing on at the moment."