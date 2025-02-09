Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has confirmed that defender Tom Parkes' knee injury is not serious.

The 33-year-old missed Saturday's statement win over Sutton after picking up a knock in training but Limbrick is hoping to have the experienced centre-half back in contention next week. Pools switched to a three at the back in South London, with David Ferguson and Jack Hunter lining up either side of skipper Luke Waterfall. While some fans might have been fearing the worst after the news broke that Parkes, who has featured in 28 of his side's 30 National League games and has been one of the outstanding performers this term, was unavailable, Pools produced an assured defensive performance. Although Adam Smith had to make an important save to deny Lewis Simper in the 11th minute, the goalkeeper enjoyed a relatively quiet afternoon as Pools made a winning start to life under Limbrick.

Even so, Pools will be keen to have Parkes fit and available ahead of an important couple of weeks. Pools host Tamworth in midweek and entertain Maidenhead on Saturday, two sides below them in the league table, before welcoming Altrincham, one of their direct play-off rivals, the following Tuesday. If Pools can pick up seven - or, even better, nine - points from those three matches then they would give themselves a great chance of sneaking into the play-offs.

Limbrick, who became the 16th man to take the Pools job on a permanent basis after veteran Lennie Lawrence stepped down in his favour, confirmed the injury that saw Parkes miss the trip to South London is not serious.

"He had a bit of a knee injury," he said.

"We think he's going to be back next week, which would be good. It's not a major injury. He was a big loss for us, there's no doubt. I think he's been one of our most consistent performers, he's such a leader and an experienced guy. To be able to win without him is great. He would have played and he would have started. We hope that he'll be back next week some time, he could be ready for Tuesday."