Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has vowed to attack Tuesday night's game against play-off chasing Altrincham.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools are in the midst of a difficult run having won just one of their last seven games, while the Robins will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last nine matches. Although Pools are unbeaten in Limbrick's first three games in charge, initial optimism has already started to turn to frustration following draws against Tamworth and Maidenhead, both sides below them in the league table. Had Pools been able to take six points rather than two, then they'd be going into Tuesday's game in the play-off places. As it is, their hopes of sneaking into the top seven, barring a remarkable turnaround, look to be all but over.

Nonetheless, Limbrick, the club's 16th permanent appointment in the last decade, has vowed to take the game to Altrincham. The charismatic, energetic and ambitious 41-year-old has fielded a 3-5-2 formation in his first three games at the helm, allowing him to get as many attackers on the pitch as possible. Even so, Pools have still only managed four goals in their last three and failed to score against a Maidenhead side who have the third worst defensive record in the National League; Pools have drawn 0-0 seven times this term, with six of those stalemates coming at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Pools are to keep any faint hopes of finishing in the play-offs alive, then they surely have to win on Tuesday night. And Limbrick has promised to take the game to Altrincham despite their impressive recent form.

Although Pools are unbeaten in three games since Anthony Limbrick replaced Lennie Lawrence, fans were frustrated after they failed to make the most of two winnable fixtures last week. Picture by Frank Reid.

"It's a big night. That's what we're here for, that's what we love," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We love playing at home, the fans have been great trying to will that ball into the net. Credit to them. It's been frustrating, they don't want to see a 0-0 at home.

"It's a big game but we want to get ourselves together, get ready and we'll go and attack the game just like we have done. You can see with the teams that we've picked, we're trying to win. You can see the way the players are creating chances, the bodies we're getting into the box. We've got six or seven players in the box at times in open play. We're trying to attack it and we'll do the same on Tuesday night."