The Pools head coach apologised to the more than 700 travelling fans after his side endured a humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of promotion hopefuls Rochdale. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick apologised to Pools fans following a "bitterly disappointing" 5-1 defeat at the hands of promotion hopefuls Rochdale.

The final away game of the season is always a memorable one for Pools fans, who descended on Spotland dressed in flat caps as part of the club's annual fancy dress tradition, although this year's game might stick in the memory for all the wrong reasons. Pools conceded five at Plymouth with fans dressed as Stormtroopers, failed to muster a shot at Barrow with Poolies kitted out as knights and have only ever won once since the tradition of fancy dress started 15 years ago; even so, Saturday's dismal showing must rank among the worst since supporters started dressing up to mark the end of the campaign.

Although the 730 fans who made the trip to Greater Manchester sang their hearts out and supported their side until the bitter end, even remaining long after full time to clap the Pools players and staff, the visitors were unable to find inspiration in the remarkable efforts of their long-suffering supporters as Dale secured a place in the National League play-offs. Pools were outplayed, outclassed and, concerningly, outfought. While it is true that Rochdale had plenty to play for while Pools were stranded in mid-table, the contrast between Saturday's game and their impressive performance against Gateshead on Easter Monday was stark.

Pools started poorly and were punished after just five minutes when Devante Rodney, who has a habit of scoring against his former side, set Dale on their way from the penalty spot after Adam Smith had scythed down the marauding Tarryn Allarakhia.

Pools got back into the game six minutes later when Nicky Featherstone headed home his second goal of the season following Luke Charman's pinpoint cross, but that was as good as it got for the visitors, who soon started to capitulate against an admittedly impressive Dale. Although there was no shortage of effort until the closing stages when Limbrick's side started to let their heads drop, it was a pitiful performance against a Rochdale side who have scored eight goals in two meetings with Pools this term.

Ian Henderson, who turned 40 in January but ran Pools ragged despite being a month older than Dale manager Jimmy McNulty, restored the home side's lead on what could be his final appearance at Spotland; Henderson, who was given a standing ovation when he was replaced in the second half, will of course be hoping Rochdale finish in the top five and secure a home quarter final in the play-offs, while the veteran could even sign on for another season.

The lively Leon Ayinde made it three after some questionable goalkeeping by Adam Smith and Devante Rodney added a fourth seven minutes into the second half after Luke Charman had struck the post for the visitors. The game started to take on the feeling of a procession as Pools wished for the final whistle, with Dale substitute Jay Bird completing the rout late on.

A bad day at the office for Pools, perhaps, but it was nonetheless a concerning performance as an underwhelming season draws to a close. While a positive outcome to ongoing takeover negotiations might well mean a difficult afternoon in Greater Manchester soon feels like a distant memory, Saturday's game certainly wasn't the much-needed morale boost Pools might have hoped for following a testing week.

The one constant for Pools in another inconsistent season has been the unwavering support of the fans, who have travelled the length and breadth of the country throughout the campaign. Fans will be asked to dig deep again next season, with Pools set to travel from Cumbria to Cornwall after Carlisle were relegated from League Two while John Askey's Truro City were crowned National League South champions. A lot needs to happen before Pools can feel confident of giving their fans something to celebrate - and whoever ends up calling the shots might be keen to use Rochdale, a side on the up after a tumultuous spell, as an example. Yet Pools fans deserve a team to be proud of or else the club will risk exhausting their seemingly unending reserves of patience. Following a miserable afternoon at Rochdale, Limbrick admitted his side were second best and expressed his disappointment for the travelling fans.

"We're bitterly disappointed, of course," he said.

"I feel bad for the fans, they came in their numbers and clapped us off the pitch, which was a credit to them. We're disappointed we couldn't give them more and I take responsibility for that performance and result. It was bitterly disappointing.

"The fans were amazing, I couldn't believe the reaction we got at the end, I must admit I didn't expect that. Huge credit to them and we apologise to them, we'll try and put it right next week."