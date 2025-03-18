Hartlepool United head coach confirms reason behind Jack Hunter's absence against Solihull Moors
The experienced midfielder hardly missed a match throughout two successful seasons with Halifax but has endured a more stop-start campaign since signing for Pools in the summer. The 27-year-old missed two months between September and November and was ruled out again at the weekend, although he is expected to be back in contention as early as this Saturday.
Hunter arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium as part of an overhaul of the Pools midfield under Darren Sarll. Pools released Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke, who had both been regulars last season, and signed Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett. While Pools released two technically proficient midfielders who were not renowned for their ball-winning prowess, the new recruits arrived with reputations for robustness, tenacity and industry. Pools have certainly been more competitive and combative in the engine room, but a lot of their creative threat has been lost; between them, Sheron, Hunter and Sloggett have scored just two goals in 80 games this season.
Hunter arrived with a stellar reputation having helped Gateshead win promotion to the National League before forming an integral part of the Halifax side who lifted the FA Trophy and reached the National League play-offs. His time at Pools has proven far more difficult so far, with Hunter struggling to nail down a place in the team under various different managers. With a powerful frame and measured approach, he certainly has all the attributes to make a success of his spell at the club, but fans want to see him impact games far more than he has done of late. Hunter has been given a number of opportunities under Limbrick, some of which have come at centre-half. Although no stranger to the position, he made a costly mistake during the defeat to Altrincham last month when he got caught underneath a long ball and has found himself back on the fringes of the side since then. Even so, his absence at the weekend meant Pools were a bit light in terms of more defensive-minded options on the bench.
Speaking to the official club website, Limbrick confirmed that Pools were hoping to have Hunter back in contention ahead of this weekend's visit of relegation-threatened Boston United.
"Hunter just picked up a mild, slight injury to his hip unfortunately," he said.
"It came as a bit of a surprise in the last couple of days. We think he'll be back next week, he just didn't make the game in time."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.