Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has leapt to the defence of Adam Smith after the goalkeeper produced another error-strewn display in Saturday's humbling 5-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Rochdale.

The 32-year-old endured an afternoon to forget in Greater Manchester and will have been disappointed with his role in at least a couple of the goals. Smith, whose commitment to commanding his area is admirable but whose decision-making has left something to be desired in recent weeks, conceded the penalty that led to Devante Rodney's opener when he charged off his line and scythed down the marauding Leon Ayinde. While his defence didn't do much to help him out, Smith might have been better served staying where he was.

The former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil man didn't cover himself in glory for Dale's third goal either as he was beaten to a challenge by Ayinde when he might well have been stronger. Perhaps he was a little unfortunate that the ball rebounded off his chest and into the Irishman's path, but even so Smith looked to be favourite to win the challenge.

There were also question marks over his role in the fourth goal; although Rodney's effort from the edge of the box was well struck, it was centrally located and Smith might have hoped to keep it out. While he was by no means the only Pools player guilty of producing a performance that was well below par, Smith certainly won't look back on his latest trip to Spotland with any sort of fondness.

It's been a challenging few weeks for the Sunderland-born stopper, who has been the club's first choice goalkeeper since veteran Lennie Lawrence restored him to the side in favour of Leicester loanee Brad Young in December. Smith impressed in the weeks after he returned to the XI but has found things more difficult of late, making errors leading to goals against the likes of Aldershot, Fylde, Eastleigh, Gateshead and, now, Rochdale.

It's often said that goalkeepers are remembered more for their mistakes than their saves, and that's perhaps true in Smith's case as well. For all he has been justifiably criticised in recent weeks, he has also produced a number of impressive saves, memorably denying former Pools frontman Mike Fondop with a fingertip stop on New Year's Day, and helping to win his side important points in the process. What's more, Smith could reasonably claim to be the best at commanding his area as well as the most proficient kicker to have been trusted with the gloves at the Prestige Group Stadium over the last couple of seasons. Yet his positive contributions have been overshadowed in recent weeks.

It's also worth remembering that Smith has more on his plate than most goalkeepers. Having signed for Pools in the summer, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll, he was appointed as the club's goalkeeping coach after Paul Woolston left to join UAE Pro-League side Al Jazira in October. When he was restored to the team in December, prompting Leicester to recall Brad Young, Smith found himself in the unique position of being both the club's first choice goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach. His recent dip in form has led to inevitable questions about whether he is being asked to do too much, or whether he himself could use the help and advice of a specialist coach.

Quite what Pools plan to do next season in-between the sticks remains to be seen - and could well depend on what happens with the ongoing takeover saga, which now looks set to run into the summer after the interim board suggested it was "highly unlikely" a deal would be completed before the end of the season. Certainly Smith, who is one of a handful of players to have already committed his future to Pools, will remain at the Prestige Group Stadium next term. Whether he retains the number one shirt is a different matter. Limbrick, who has named Smith in the side for all of his first 16 games at the helm, was quick to defend the embattled goalkeeper following Saturday's mauling in Greater Manchester.

"I'd need to see the goals back but I don't think he'll be happy with the first and the third goals," he said.

"He's made some great saves in other games that have kept us in matches. If I think back, there are three, four or five moments that have got us points and he'd made good saves to gain us points as well.

"There were a few errors all over the pitch, not just in the goalkeeping department."