Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed the "unbelievable" potential of teenage defender Campbell Darcy.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed the "unbelievable" potential of teenage defender Campbell Darcy.

The 19-year-old made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute in Easter Monday's win over rivals Gateshead and has been in and around the first team squad in recent weeks, taking his place on the bench for Saturday's humbling defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Rochdale.

Darcy made his senior Pools debut in January 2023, coming off the bench in an FA Cup defeat to Stoke along with fellow youngster Louis Stephenson, who has gone on to establish himself as an important part of the first team.

The versatile defender made two more substitute appearances at the back end of last term under Kevin Phillips, impressing with his calm and composed manner. Indeed, he had been set for his first start when Pools travelled to relegated Dorking Wanderers on the final day of the season, only to miss out after turning his ankle in training.

The teenage defender produced a couple of assured cameos at the back end of last term and impressed on loan at Whitby Town, where he played under Pools legend Gary Liddle, earlier in the season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Darcy has continued his development this season, spending time out on loan at Northern Premier League Premier Division side Whitby Town, making 22 appearances under former Pools captain Gary Liddle and helping the Seasiders avoid a first ever relegation in the club's 99-year history.

Since returning to the Prestige Group Stadium, Darcy has drawn praise from both Lennie Lawrence, who tended to be reluctant to put too much faith in the club's youngsters during his tenure, and Anthony Limbrick, who has shown an eagerness to blood some of the developing talent and has previously worked in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough.

Although he lined up as a right-back in his first team cameos last season, the sense is that Darcy is maturing into a capable central-defender. Powerful, strong, quick and athletic, he could well soon be an asset to a Pools defence who, for all they have made significant strides compared to last season, can look a bit pedestrian at times.

While it might well depend on the fitness of Billy Sass-Davies, so impressive since breaking back into the side, and Luke Waterfall, who has endured a difficult season and could be set to leave in the summer, Monday's final game of the season against Forest Green Rovers might be a chance to give Darcy some first team minutes. Whatever the case, Limbrick is a fan of the teenage defender and has backed him to achieve big things.

"Cam's physical potential is unbelievable," he said.

"He's quick, he's fast, he's strong. We watched him in the youth team game against Rotherham, it was good for us to see him there. He's been training well, it was good to get him on against Gateshead. When Reyes (Cleary) went down, we had no hesitation in putting him on. That shows the faith that we've got in the young players.

"We've had three or four academy graduates really impressing; Joe Grey, Louis Stephenson, Cam and Kian Foreman. It shows how well the academy are doing and I've got a great relationship with them. I've said it many times, they're punching well above their weight and I'm really pleased that they're producing that level of player."