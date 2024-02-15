Hartlepool United head coach Kevin Phillips looking forward to two home games on the bounce to extend unbeaten run in Vanarama National League
Pools are yet to lose since Phillips took full charge in the dugout taking seven points out of a potential nine in their last three games.
And they have a great opportunity to extend that run further with back to back home games starting with Boreham Wood at the Suit Direct Stadium this Saturday.
Despite last weekend’s draw after an agonising 91st minute equaliser away to Woking, Phillips is confident the side can bounce back.
Speaking to BBC Tees Sport after the televised draw, the head coach insisted it was a great point on reflection, praising the team’s leaders, defending and overall effort.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Phillips said: “There’s been loads of positives, lots of progression. Even the players have said ‘we would have crumbled there’ but we didn’t.
“Now we have two really good home games to look forward to. Tough games of course always, but we’re the home team.
“Hopefully, we will have a couple of injuries back so the squad will be strong.”
He added: “I think the momentum’s coming. Hopefully, the crowd will come in their droves [on Saturday] and get right behind the team.
"They will see the lads battle, hopefully we can add the quality to that and be OK.”
After the seven and a half hour journey to Surrey last weekend, Phillips talked of the “killer” travel involved in the league, but refused to use that as an excuse.
Talking about the qualities of the squad since taking the helm, he told BBC Tees Sport: “I think you can see in terms of our work rate, our energy, our commitment, our leadership qualities is there for everyone to see.”
He added: “In the last two weeks we have picked up seven points after some really tough games.”
Pools came mightily close at Woking to making it three consecutive wins after leading for most of the game through Joe Grey’s early first half goal, and a Tom Crawford header which crossed the line being ruled out for a foul.
Pools are at home again on Tuesday night when they welcome fourth placed Altrincham who have won four out of their last five games.