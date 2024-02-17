Hartlepool United head coach Kevin Phillips during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Boreham Wood at Victoria Park. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools have climbed up to tenth, six points shy of the National League play-off zone, after an impressive win at the Suit Direct Stadium – despite falling behind after just ten seconds.

Head coach Phillips thinks the players’ desire to win matches and avoid defeat is shining through – and everyone is benefiting from having Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes around at the heart of the defence.

“Probably two months ago Hartlepool wouldn’t have come back from that,” said Phillips.

Hartlepool United's Luke Waterfall just fails to connect with a cross during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Boreham Wood at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th February 2024. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“What the players and everyone involved here have shown is that steely determination not to get beat.

“I wanted to bring leaders to this club, and good footballers, I want winners. I don’t like to single out people but the two at centre half have been outstanding.

“Luke has been promoted out of this league, Tom has played at a higher level, and you can see it in their play. They don’t want to get beaten and that has rubbed off on other players.

“They have enjoyed the challenge and I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

Despite falling behind so early on when Kabongo Tshimanga found the net inside ten seconds, Joe Grey levelled things up at the end of the first half when Callum Cooke rolled him in.

Even though Luke Garrard’s side had plenty of attacks after that, it was Hartlepool who ended up edging ahead when Mani Dieseruvwe’s header couldn’t be kept out.

And Dieseruvwe’s 19th goal of the season in the 84th minute was followed five minutes later by Waterfall’s lovely finish – making amends for a week earlier when they conceded late on at Woking.

Phillips said: “It has been a long week since last week and now the point at Woking looks like a good point

“We had a slight setback by conceding early, but our response was excellent. We controlled the game first half, had so many balls flashing across the box I just wanted someone to get on the end of it.

“But the players never gave up, they wanted to play, the tempo was good and I thought we deserved Joe’s goal.”

Grey was at fault for gifting possession to Woking in the build up to the equaliser, although he was the player to put Hartlepool ahead first.

And Phillips said: “I am delighted for Joe. I’ve supported him, he’s scored two goals now in the last two games, and I am delighted for him after last week.

“He is a great lad, played more than 100 times for this club at his age. He has obviously got something. I have been inside dressing rooms where young lads are slaughtered for not clearing their lines, that is not me.

“I know forward players live off confidence. I said get behind him, he is a teammate, he scored a goal last week as well, look after him. He did it again today.

"I am delighted he got his goal. He’s got a slightly tight calf so hopefully he’s OK for Tuesday.”

Hartlepool could have Courtney Senior training again Monday, while Courtney Duffus will be monitored at the end of the week.

Anthony Mancini is being regularly assessed but will not be back for the visit of Altrincham, while Otis Khan has been ruled out for three or four weeks.

But Phillips, who handed Chay Cooper a second half debut after arriving from Colchester, said: “We are in a good place and confidence is high.

“I have said to the players, we have to aim up. I am not looking behind. I was coming here to improve this club, this team, on and off the pitch in terms of standards and the players have responded.

