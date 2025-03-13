Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he's looking forward to reuniting with Solihull Moors frontman Manny Duku this weekend.

Limbrick signed the powerful forward when he was in charge of Gibraltarian side Manchester 62 in the summer of 2023. Having returned to England in January of last year, the experienced striker signed for Solihull Moors earlier this month. Duku, who scored six goals in six games under Limbrick in Gibraltar, bagged a brace on his first Solihull start last week and will be looking to add to his tally against his former boss on Saturday.

Like Pools, the Moors have been enduring a difficult run since changing manager. Popular boss Andy Whing, who led the club to the National League play-off final last season, left to take over at League Two strugglers Barrow in January and was replaced by Matthew Taylor, who had been in charge at Wealdstone. It's been tough going for the former Luton, Portsmouth and Bolton defender, who was given his professional debut by Pools assistant Lennie Lawrence, since taking over at Damson Park. Taylor lost six and drew two of his first eight games at the helm as Solihull slid out of play-off contention in spectacular fashion. However, Duku's two goals last week fired the Moors to their first win under their new boss, edging past bottom club Ebbsfleet.

Something has to give this weekend. While Pools have won just one of their last 12, Solihull have one win from their previous 11 matches, with both Limbrick and Taylor coming under increasing pressure. The Moors will be hoping that the recent arrival of Duku, who has represented an eclectic mix of clubs including FC Breukelen in his native Netherlands, Hayes and Yeading, Raith Rovers and York, will help them over the line. Limbrick, on the other hand, will be eager to keep the Dutchman quiet and admits he's looking forward to reuniting with Duku on Saturday.

The Pools head coach signed the Solihull Moors frontman when he was in charge of Gibraltar's Manchester 62. Picture by Frank Reid.

"He's such a good character, I got to know him really well in our time when we worked together," he said.

"He's a really good player. He's physical, he's good in the air, he holds the ball up well and he's very determined. He's been around a lot, he played in Scotland, he was at York and he scored a lot of goals in the Conference South. I think he's an adaptable forward, he can play in many different positions.

"We've already been speaking this week. I congratulated him on his goals and I said that I hoped it was enough goals for him this week.

"He's done well, I think he's on a short term deal there. He's just a really good character and I hope he does well - apart from this weekend."