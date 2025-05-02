Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he is unsure when the club will be able to publish a retained list.

It's around this stage of the season when clubs start to make decisions on who stays and who goes, with retained lists usually published anywhere between a few days and a few weeks after the final game of the campaign. Last season, Pools published their retained list on April 30, 10 days after the end of the campaign and just three days after Darren Sarll replaced Kevin Phillips as manager.

This season, by Limbrick's own admission, things are set to be different. As it stands, Pools are in a sort of limbo, with current owner Raj Singh set to stop funding the club at the end of the campaign, now just days away. With a takeover deal beginning to drag on, Pools are no longer in a position to offer new contracts when the club cannot be sure what their budget will be - or, indeed, if there will be any sort of budget to spend at all. Clearly, that leaves Pools at significant risk of losing a number of their star players, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron all out of contract at the end of the season. Unless a deal can be completed soon and the club can offer new contracts to the core of the current squad, then it would be difficult to begrudge the players, many of whom have young families, the chance to secure their livelihoods by looking elsewhere.

Of course, Limbrick will in all probability have an idea of who he'd like to keep and who he'd be willing to let leave. The likes of Joel Dixon, Jack Robinson, Kieran Wallace, Manny Onariase and Greg Sloggett, who have all barely featured this season, seem almost certain to head for the exit. Other than that, the sense is that Pools have the makings of a strong squad and could be very competitive if they can retain the core of the current crop while making a handful of additions. At this stage, though, that might be an idealistic way of looking at things and the longer the situation drags on, the more difficult things become for Limbrick, who admits the new few weeks are likely to be different to previous years.

The Pools head coach admits his side are preparing for a "different" end to the season. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We're always thinking ahead and trying to plan as best we can," he said.

"In the current situation we're in, that does make it different than a normal end to the season, we can't deny that.

"We're very much trying to get through the next game and then we can deal with all those things after that."