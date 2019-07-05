Hartlepool United home comforts key for Liam Noble on National League kick-off
Hartlepool United midfielder Liam Noble got his wish of a National League opening day home match at the Super 6 Stadium.
Pools’ National League fixtures were officially announced on Wednesday with confirmation that their opening match of the 2019-20 competitive season would be at home to Sutton United on August 3.
And having opened the pre-season schedule at Billingham Town on Tuesday night, Noble is looking forward to getting back in league action at the Super 6 Stadium.
“It will be nice to start at home for the fans,” admitted the United midfielder.
“That’s because at the back end of the season, we were on fire at home and the fans were brilliant and played a big part in that so it will be nice for them to kick-off the season at home.
“It’s something we can all look forward to.”
Hartlepool have enjoyed a productive summer so far, retaining the services players like Noble while also bolstering the squad with positive additions all over the pitch. And the Pools midfielder feels home advantage could also play a big part this season.
“The last few years, it’s a hard league and you need to be at it because anyone can beat anyone,” Noble added.
“Some teams might raise their game when they come to our stadium because it’s one of the best in the league but we need to turn that into a positive for us and make sure that we use that to our advantage when we’re playing well.”