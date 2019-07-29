Hartlepool United hopeful of completing Romoney Crichlow-Noble move from Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett is hoping to secure a loan move for Huddersfield Town left-back Romoney Crichlow-Noble ahead of the National League season opener on August 3.
The 20-year-old put in another solid display as he played the full 90-minutes in the 3-0 win against Macclesfield Town at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Crichlow-Noble has been training at Hartlepool for the past two weeks and also featured in the friendly defeat at York City and 4-2 win at home to Sheffield United under-23s.
In comparison to other areas, Pools are currently very limited in the left-back position with Mark Kitching their only natural option. So Hignett is understandably keen to strengthen with the signing of the Huddersfield defender.
“We’ve had a chat with Huddersfield, hopefully we can get something sorted, so we can keep him,” revealed the Hartlepool manager.
“When we loan players, we have to be bringing people in who will make a difference and improve the team.
“I think he’s been excellent since he came in.”
The loan move would potentially be for a full season though a common tactic from parent clubs with young players is to offer a shorter term or half-season loan with a view to an extension.
Hignett has previously stated that United are looking into a partnership with Huddersfield as the likes of Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough haven’t been particularly forthcoming with loan players in recent seasons – though there is still hope that will change.