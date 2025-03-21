"We're hoping both of them will be in contention for the weekend."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping both Luke Waterfall and Jack Hunter will be fit enough to feature ahead of this weekend's visit of a resurgent Boston.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterfall has missed the last three games with a back injury. The skipper recovered enough to take his place on the bench ahead of the long trip to Eastleigh but dropped back out of the squad altogether for last Saturday's visit of Solihull Moors.

Hunter, meanwhile, was ruled out of the game against Solihull with a hip injury which Limbrick said came as "a bit of a surprise". The midfielder has endured a mixed season in terms of injuries and missed two months before Christmas with a knee issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick confirmed that both men had returned to light training, although the pair are likely to be touch-and-go for this weekend's game. Pools are preparing to host a Boston side who looked dead and buried at the turn of the year but have won their last five games away from home to move within two points of National League safety. Pools, on the other hand, are without a win in their last eight matches and know a defeat on Saturday would leave them in a perilous position as the gap between themselves and the bottom four continues to close.

Veteran defender Luke Waterfall has been struggling with a back injury and has not featured since the defeat to title-chasing York three weeks ago. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Jack Hunter's done some light training this week," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He just picked up a bit of a hip injury. It was a bit of a surprise if I'm honest, we aren't sure really where that came from.

"Luke Waterfall we know has been struggling with a back injury. We're hopeful he's going to train a bit more today (Thursday).

"We're hoping both of them will be in contention for the weekend."