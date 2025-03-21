Hartlepool United hoping to have experienced pair back in contention for visit of resurgent Boston
Waterfall has missed the last three games with a back injury. The skipper recovered enough to take his place on the bench ahead of the long trip to Eastleigh but dropped back out of the squad altogether for last Saturday's visit of Solihull Moors.
Hunter, meanwhile, was ruled out of the game against Solihull with a hip injury which Limbrick said came as "a bit of a surprise". The midfielder has endured a mixed season in terms of injuries and missed two months before Christmas with a knee issue.
Limbrick confirmed that both men had returned to light training, although the pair are likely to be touch-and-go for this weekend's game. Pools are preparing to host a Boston side who looked dead and buried at the turn of the year but have won their last five games away from home to move within two points of National League safety. Pools, on the other hand, are without a win in their last eight matches and know a defeat on Saturday would leave them in a perilous position as the gap between themselves and the bottom four continues to close.
"Jack Hunter's done some light training this week," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"He just picked up a bit of a hip injury. It was a bit of a surprise if I'm honest, we aren't sure really where that came from.
"Luke Waterfall we know has been struggling with a back injury. We're hopeful he's going to train a bit more today (Thursday).
"We're hoping both of them will be in contention for the weekend."
